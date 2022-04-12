There’s often an assumption that if one is expecting a child, they can’t wear what they love anymore and must resort to oversized clothing or (gasp) maternity wear. Surely, if that’s what makes a person comfortable, there isn’t a thing wrong with it. However, one should still feel the joy of getting dressed in whatever they choose. Perhaps no person has applied this cheerful logic as markedly as Rihanna. And if you’ve been swooning over the singer’s sexy approach to pregnancy style, you’re in for another treat. In the latest installment of her baby bump series, Rihanna wore an all-pink pregnancy outfit that was worthy of all the envy.

As with many other maternity looks, the singer and entrepreneur drew attention to her belly by, well, showing it off. (This may bring to mind a particular sheer lace dress by Dior, which she wore to the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 show.) On this particular April 11 outing in Los Angeles, she donned a pair of flared, distressed jeans from the men’s section of Vetements and a tiny, terry bralette by Bottega Veneta. For warmth, she added a camel-colored bomber jacket with pink fur trim. Riri completed the look with a pair of pink-and-red, graphic print pumps and a complementary, rose-hued nail polish on her long fingernails.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Rihanna’s looks over the past couple months have made such an impact on the fashion world that they landed her on the cover of Vogue for the publication’s May issue. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” she told writer Chioma Nnadi for the cover interview. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.” (For the interview, Nnadi chronicled Rihanna’s initial look when they met: a slinky turquoise catsuit from Stella McCartney’s runway and four-inch stilettos.) The two discussed the aformentioned Dior look, which she conceived with her stylist Jahleel Weaver by deciding to remove the lining of the dress. “Rihanna is just so fearless, so for me it’s always a question of ‘How do we make this look make sense for who she is?’” Weaver said to Vogue.

Just as fortunate for her style admirers, pregnant and non-pregnant people can wear Rihanna’s looks anytime. Her exact top and bottom are available below, as well as similar accent pieces to recreate her full look.

