Sandra Bullock always nails red carpet fashion. Take her dazzling gold catsuit at The Unforgivable premiere back in December 2021 or her more recent mermaid-inspired dress at The Lost City press tour as prime examples of how she likes to make bold statements on the red carpet. The actor has a penchant for one-of-a-kind pieces that embody her laid-back but fun personality. Bullock’s cutout bodysuit at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 12 further exemplified that. She turned heads when she rocked the sultry look over the weekend.

In usual Bullock fashion, the actor wore her signature look of pointed-toed heels (from Sarah Flint) and a polished suit from Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. She wore a fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers, which had a unique drawstring detail. The most striking piece in her outfit was her coral-red cutout bodysuit, also from the designer label, which featured two diamond-shaped cutouts in the middle and had a plunging neckline. While the latter detail was a common design choice in the actor’s typical red carpet attire, the cutouts were not. This one-piece was bold as Bullock usually pairs delicate blouses with her pantsuits. Her daring top elevated the suit and brought a sultry touch to the tailored ensemble.

The next time you want to jazz up your blazer and pants combo, borrow Bullock’s styling trick and rock your two-piece look with a cutout bodysuit. Her exact Stella McCartney number is still available to shop below (though sizes are quickly selling out) and it also comes in a cerulean blue hue, if that speaks to your tastes more. The versatile one-piece can be worn with jeans, too, if you wish to dress it down for a laid-back weekend brunch look. Ahead, find more similar options that will help you master this season’s cutout trend.

