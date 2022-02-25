Ever since Rihanna debuted her pregnancy announcement outfit, fans have been excited for what she has in store next. Her current maternity style includes everything from quirky designer coats to the popular ‘80s stirrup leggings. What creative ensembles can she dream of next? For those who like to keep tabs on her pregnancy ensembles, you’ll be pleased to hear about her latest look. Rihanna’s outfit for the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week was not for the faint of heart. She attended the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in a lacy crop top, styled with leather pants and an oversized furry purple coat. Meanwhile, her beau A$AP Rocky wore an oversized bomber jacket, pants, and yellow gloves. He carried a monogrammed Gucci briefcase.

The singer continuously emphasizes her love for her baby bump via itty-bitty maternity tops. She doesn’t mind giving fans a clear view of her growing belly. In fact, she embraces it. Her latest maternity outfit during MFW was a testament to that. In addition to the skin-baring look, Rihanna donned a silver, medieval armor-inspired headpiece and a medley of jewelry. She wore an embellished tanzanite and aquamarine cross necklace from Briony Raymond and a long beaded pendant.

Lastly, for that extra bit of sparkle, Rihanna wore periwinkle eyeshadow that coordinated with the color of her outerwear. Though everyone was taken with RiRi’s appearance at the Gucci show (naturally) other notable guests such as Serena Williams, Ciara, and Jared Leto also sat front row to take in Alessandro Michele’s latest collection.

Styling a baby bump can be difficult, hence the reliance on comfy maternity leggings or oversized tops. However, Rihanna’s pregnancy looks might inspire you to step outside of this box — and into a crop top or two. For the bold dressers seeking to recreate Rihanna’s ensemble, shop similar pieces ahead. If the crop top isn’t for you, no worries, perhaps opt for the fuzzy oversized outerwear instead.

