If you’re stressed about the lack of gifts ready for your upcoming holiday events, don’t worry, Rihanna has you covered. The businesswoman’s various brands practically have present options for everyone on your wish list this year. Need some high-end makeup for the beauty lover in your life? Shop any of the top-rated products at Fenty Beauty. Or how about a cozy pair of pajamas from Savage X Fenty? A matching satin set is the gift that keeps on giving. And do you have a sneakerhead giftee this year? Look no further than Rihanna’s latest Fenty X PUMA Creeper Phatty collection, which she sourced when choosing her outfit for the official launch party on Dec. 18.

To celebrate the 20-piece collection, which dropped on Dec. 1, RiRi, alongside industry tastemakers and influencers, checked into NeueHouse Los Angeles for a night of mingling, star-studded photo ops, and dance-worthy sounds from DJ Noodles, DJ Jadaboo, and DJ Inferno. The evening’s guest of honor was among the last to walk the red — err, green carpet, and she did so in a classic Rihanna look. For starters, the singer slipped on baggy low-rise jeans — presumably a pair from AGOLDE, her go-to denim label. The Fenty Beauty founder layered a graphic-printed lace-trimmed top under her eye-catching outerwear of the evening. Rihanna chose a violet bomber jacket from Chanel finished with plaid tweed embellishments on the collar and sleeves. Overtop, she threw on a feathered purple topper that matched her Fenty X PUMA footwear, which featured a similar lavender body hue and a burnt red strip along the perimeter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In true Rihanna fashion, her seemingly laid-back look was not lacking in the bling department. She filled her trademark jewelry quota with multicolor chain necklaces that coordinated with her statement gold earrings. The “Diamonds” singer also added a tiered wallet chain onto the waist of her pants, as well as a blinged-out ankle bracelet that hid under the denim’s elongated hem. She even included a bit of sparkle to her makeup with a lavender shimmer eyeshadow look and gold highlighter on her cheeks.

(+) Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Jojo Korsh/BFA.com INFO 1/2

While the shoes only dropped just this month, they’ve been her go-to street-style shoe all season, so keep an eye out for her next Creeper Phatty-clad ensemble. In the meantime, channel her latest look with the off-duty styles below, and be sure to purchase her footwear ASAP, because if it’s anything like their previous collabs, it’s bound to sell out fast.