It’s no doubt that, in the past few years, the mainstream beauty industry has become more global than ever. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify products and trends to viral status, reaching all corners of the world for a result that is undeniably unifying. But, despite how widespread beauty knowledge and content is these days, there still seems to be a gap in the actual availability of products in certain parts in the world. Beauty powerhouse Fenty Beauty is the latest brand to tackle this discrepancy. In a major move of inclusivity, Fenty Beauty Africa is here to make the disruptive products that have created such industry change accessible to all beauty lovers on the continent.

The founder announced in a glammed-up Instagram post that, beginning May 27, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe and that it's “just the beginning”.

It’s truly no surprise that the brand helmed by Rihanna would make this move because the mogul herself has long been an advocate for diversity, inclusion, and representation. When the Barbados native set Fenty beauty on the market back in 2017, the label challenged the current norms of inclusivity (or lack thereof) in the beauty industry by providing a vast shade range (50 shades) in its foundation, where virtually any skin tone could find its match. "I wanted to take Pro Filt’r beyond skin tone to serve all skin types," Rihanna said in an official statement in 2019 concerning the launch. "Nothing is more important to me than making sure that everyone feels included."

According to NPD the U.S. prestige beauty industry generated $22 billion in 2021, a 30% increase in dollar sales, from 2020 and, in Africa, the beauty and personal care market share is expected to increase by $1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025 as reported by TechNavio. So, as the global market grows, Africa is rapidly becoming a bigger player and brands cannot continue to ignore the buying power coming out of the continent.

It’s still unclear if the announcement of Fenty Beauty’s expansion to Africa speaks to online or in-store availability. However, there currently aren’t any Sephora or ULTA Beauty stores on the continent, so it’s likely this expansion will be restricted to online shopping for now. More details to come as this launch unfolds to the masses. Stay tuned!