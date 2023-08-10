Rihanna is the queen of serving up maternity wear inspo, both in her first and now second pregnancies. If you recall, earlier this year the singer announced she was expecting again at the 2023 Super Bowl. Since then, the singer kickstarted the bump-baring crop top trend with expectant mamas in Hollywood and wore a number of memorable belly-revealing outfits. It was only a matter of time before she brought some of this cool-girl energy into the maternity wear design space. And this week, Rihanna finally dropped a Savage X Maternity capsule collection for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

The lineup features three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic tee. The undergarment’s construction combines the supportive nature of her brand’s usual silhouettes with breastfeeding-friendly designs. For both new mothers and mamas-to-be, you’ll find the lingerie piece comes with a full nursing sling with neckline to underarm opening, adjustable front facing straps, and nursing clasps. These were all designed with one-hand functionality in mind as you hold your child. The brand offers the new products in sizes XXS to 4X with an affordable price range of $35 to $60.

And who better to promote the new Savage X Maternity collection than Rihanna herself? The singer posed for several campaign photos that feature herself in the bras while holding her baby boy RZA. In the ads, she’s rocking the Maternity Bralette, which comes in neutral colorways like black, gray, and navy blue. For those who want a more colorful option, we love the lavender Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette.

Wherever you may be in your nursing journey, it’s worth checking out the star’s comfy and sensual bra designs ahead. And while you’re at it, add a few pairs of Savage X Fenty’s underwear to cart for that full Rihanna-approved look.