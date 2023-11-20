Buckle up, fashion girls: In case you missed it, the F1 Grand Prix took over the Las Vegas strip this past weekend. Per usual, the highly anticipated sporting event brought in a slew of excited fans, including some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities — Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, and Eva Longoria, just to name a few. While many A-listers donned on-theme leather looks for the coveted competition, it was arguably RiRi’s sports jersey that deserved a sartorial prize.

On Nov. 17, Rihanna caught a flight from L.A. to Las Vegas to attend the F1 kickoff events. While boarding the plane, the “Lift Me Up” singer was snapped by the paparazzi in an ensemble we’d picture her wearing while sitting courtside at an NBA game. For starters, she donned a vintage Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, which she tucked into her Balenciaga cargo maxi skirt — a foolproof way to make a slouchy menswear piece apt for an evening out. From there, she threw a cool cropped bomber jacket from Gucci on top of her sporty-chic outfit.

On the accessories front, RiRi chose an oversized trucker hat, chunky white socks, and Adidas sneakers. Then, the beauty mogul toted around a black Gucci horsebit shoulder bag from the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Finally, it wouldn’t be a Rihanna outfit without some high-shine jewelry, so unsurprisingly, she opted for a diamond pendant paired with an assortment of gold chains.

Courtesy of Gucci / IPA Agency

Ahead of the final race on Sunday, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in a racing jacket from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection (a fitting choice for the occasion). In lieu of pants, she reached for her trusty Balenciaga pantaboots, which she’s been known to rock for many date nights with A$AP Rocky. Shield-like sunglasses from AMBUSH and Messika diamonds rounded out her final look of the weekend.

Photo by David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Image

If you’re a fan of Rihanna’s F1 ‘fit, copy her look with an edit of race-ready styles below.