Since 2022, the world has been fascinated with Rihanna’s style in her mom era. And it’s easy to see why. The star incorporated her love of bold patterns and sultry silhouettes into every outfit while pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s children, RZA Athleston, Riot Rose, and Rocki Irish Mayers, proving that maternity fashion doesn’t have to sacrifice personal style. That fearless nature also continued in the Fenty Beauty founder’s looks between baby bumps, evolving her established streak as a fashion icon.

After becoming a parent, Rihanna brought colors, patterns, and rich fabrications to off-duty outfits that are more relaxed and comfortable on her body. For the longtime fashion chameleon, this marked a big change — but it didn’t slow down her dynamic personal style. Instead, her latest looks have included more roomy and casual pieces with the same soft silk, cotton, and mesh fabrics she wore years before, like T-shirts, baggy denim, wide-leg pants, and eye-catching coats and leather jackets. She’s also embraced her playful side with pops of bright and tonal hues, furry textures, and sporty prints. Of course, the star’s impressive collection of it bags, heels, statement jewelry, and sunglasses is always on display — with plenty of standouts from top brands like Dior, Gucci, and more.

Whether you’re a parent or not, anyone can transform their outfits with Rihanna’s “cool mom” style as inspiration. Discover some of her best motherhood looks to elevate your own right here.

Supersized Shag

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Nearly a year after having her first child, RZA Athleston Mayers, Rihanna was pregnant once again. In May 2023, she showcased her new baby bump in a gray Loewe faux fur crop top and leather skirt in New York City. The custom set was layered under a white-and-brown coat from the brand, creating a statement look for her date night with A$AP Rocky. She finished the fluffy ensemble with snake-printed Gianvito Rossi lace-up sandals, futuristic white sunglasses, and diamond starburst earrings.

Not Your Average Canadian Tuxedo

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After becoming a mother of two, Rihanna continued her fashionable taste with more relaxed silhouettes. An October 2023 outing with A$AP Rocky saw her in a simple blue denim shirt and matching wide-leg jeans. However, her “Canadian tuxedo” was far from basic. She layered the set over a white knotted button-down and sheer lace bra for a sexy edge. Ruffled black pumps, gold chains, and dark rectangular sunglasses provided cool finishing touches.

Pattern Clashing

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Nobody can expertly mix unexpected prints like Rihanna. Case in point: her vintage blue Scott Racing Team jersey and camouflage Amiri cargo pants, which she wore in Manhattan in July 2024. Another pattern was added to the mix with Gucci’s Ophidia tote, which was covered in the brand’s “GG” monogram. Spiked Puma x Ottolinger sneakers, matching red Gentle Monster sunglasses, and a sparkling necklace accented with red, blue, and green gems brought extra bursts of color to her eclectically cool ensemble.

Prep Edge

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In June 2025, Rihanna played with academia aesthetics in a striped button-up shirt and pleated miniskirt at A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Paris Fashion Week show. While clutching her son Riot Rose Mayers, she further embraced prep school fashion with thin gray socks — but that’s where the uniform style ended. White lace-up pumps, stacked gold necklaces, and a yellow Dior Dracula Book tote brought whimsical glamour to her outfit. Her undone lower shirt buttons were also a clever, yet practical styling hack to comfortably dress her baby bump.

Candy Colors

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Rihanna’s always loved statement pieces in hues that instantly bring Jolly Ranchers, Ring Pops, or other confectionery treats to mind. In December 2025, she wore a Celine leather jacket in a cherry Frostee-red color in Los Angeles. The piece instantly popped against her neutral white T-shirt, black pants, and snake-printed pumps. She finished the look with a gold chain necklace, rectangular sunglasses, and a Yankees baseball cap.

It Girl Athleisure

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Rihanna loves athleisure as much as any parent, but she’ll still dress up her casual looks with the season’s most-wanted accessories. While channeling Princess Diana in a gray sweatshirt and bike shorts in May 2025, the star (who was pregnant with Rocki Irish Mayers) added hints of color with a Miu Miu cap and Dior’s Milly-La-Forêt shoulder bag. Their maroon hues streamlined the look and even complemented her red Gatorade, too. Oval-shaped sunglasses and white ballet-worthy sneakers from Nike’s Jacquemus collaboration effortlessly completed the outfit.