After adding “mother of three” to her resume, Rihanna has adapted her glamorous and playful sense of style as a mom on the go. The star’s casual looks have featured more soft fabrics and roomier silhouettes compared to past years, but always include the season’s top trends. Naturally, her latest street style moment was no exception.

Yesterday, while taking her and A$AP Rocky’s children — RZA and Riot — to the dentist in New York City, the Fenty Beauty founder embraced monochrome dressing in mint green silk bloomers. Her Camile trousers from Ulla Johnson’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection flaunt a drawstring waist and leg ties, with a boho finish from sheer hems. She expertly paired the pants — which are available to shop on Revolve and Moda Operandi — with a matching Conner Ives rugby shirt.

Rihanna topped off her outfit with an amber pendant necklace, gold stud earrings, and a reptile-embossed orange handbag. Heeled Amina Muaddi thong sandals covered in a python print completed the look. And as an unintentional added accessory, the singer clutched a pair of Spider-Man and Minions-themed balloons after exiting the appointment — seemingly a reward gifted by her children’s doctor for getting through everyone’s least favorite annual.

ASPN / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s enthusiastic embrace of mint green is the latest shade of verde to take street style by storm, after chartreuse emerged as a top summer trend. Brands like Vince, Sau Lee, Alaïa, and La Ligne have all released pieces in the lighter hue. Plus, it’s even been dominating the nail space, positioning the color as one to watch going into the fall season.