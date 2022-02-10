Rihanna’s New Maternity Top Gives Fans A Clear View Of Her Baby Bump

After Rihanna announced her pregnancy in a Chanel look, fashion enthusiasts knew they were in store for a one-of-a-kind spin on maternity wear. The singer never ceases to amaze everyone with her exceptional street style attire of luxe jewels and laid-back pieces, so fans knew her mom-to-be outfits would be as equally spectacular. If you follow her pregnancy, you’ll notice that there is a style trend to Rihanna’s maternity tops. Instead of opting for oversized sweaters or cozy sweatsuit sets, RiRi chooses bold cutout tops and crop cardigans. Her latest look gave fans a clear view of her growing baby bump.

For dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Feb. 9, the singer stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble. Instead of wearing stirrup leggings, she relied on her go-to staples of low-rise jeans, heels, and a hat. (These three items are her trusty pieces for casual outings.) The most striking item, here, was her caramel-colored, tie-front crop top. The piece barely covered her belly — a purposeful move — and is a definite summer classic to have because of its effortless vibe. (You can technically wear a bralette or colorful bikini top underneath it.) RiRi chose to style her tiny top with an extravagant patchwork furry coat and a layer of gold necklaces.

BACKGRID

If you’re a mom-to-be who is looking to spice up your maternity wardrobe — or you’re just an avid fan of Rihanna’s style — give her latest ensemble a try. There are several similar crop cardigan options to shop from brands like Christopher Esber and The Kit Vintage, below, along with more modest pieces from Paloma Wool and Savannah Morrow. Make sure to keep an eye out for all of RiRi’s upcoming pregnancy outfits, too, as they’ll only get more fabulous.

