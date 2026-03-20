What’s it like to hang out with Rihanna? The majority of us will never know. But Francis Kurkdijan, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, has spent time with the superstar due in part to her role as the face of Dior’s J’adore fragrance, so he’s bottled up the experience for the rest of us. The perfumer’s latest creation, J’Adore Intense Eau de Parfum, is inspired by the Rihanna’s aura.

“The idea was to combine an icon of the perfume world with an icon in the real world. The specific femininity she has was infused into the fragrance,” Kurkdijan tells TZR at the brand’s Club J’Adore event in Beverly Hills on Mar. 9 held in celebration of the scent. “She’s able to lift you up so you feel on her level — kind of like a sisterhood — because she has a natural warmness about her.”

So what exactly does Rihanna’s aura smell like? This just-launched interpretation of J’Adore is a floral gourmand with a top note of fruity apricot top note, a middle note of ylang-ylang, and base notes of honey and sandalwood. These new additions give a sweet, honeyed quality to the original J’Adore’s white florals. The result is a warmer, sweeter, yet elevated version of the best-selling fragrance.

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“I backed up the original floral bouquet [in J’Adore] with candied flowers, like candied fruits, in a sweet gourmand, not juicy, way,” Kurkdijan says of how he reinterpreted the scents original notes. While this take on J’Adore is more edible-smelling, the perfumer notes that the 26-year-old classic floral blend will always be the thorough-line that connects each new version he creates. “As long as you respect the [original] floral bouquet, no matter what you do with that bouquet, it will always be a part of the J’Adore family because it has the same structure. It’s just like the famous Bar Suit – you can change the fabric, but if you respect its shape, it’s still the suit.”

The fragrance’s golden hue and bottle nod to its honeyed floral notes, but the design is also fitting given Rihanna is its muse. It’s said that those with a golden aura are thought to have great wisdom, charisma, and a compassionate, inspiring nature.

For those in the market for an elevated gourmand scent, Dior J’Adore Intense Eau de Parfum is available now for $184 at dior.com.