Usually, the week after fashion month is a relatively quiet one as celebrities, models, and designers enjoy some much-needed R&R. But not this year. Less than 24 hours after the curtain closed on the spring/summer 2025 circuit, Celine made headlines yet again — not for its stellar new collection which debuted on September 29, but for an unexpected status update. Bright and early on October 2, news broke that designer Hedi Slimane is leaving Celine after seven triumphant years at the atelier’s coveted creative director post. And after just two hours, the atelier confirmed his replacement as American designer, Michael Raider (more on that later).

Slimane has yet to comment on his shocking exit, however, Celine parent LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton released an official statement on his behalf. “Under his creative and artistic direction, Celine has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house,” Celine shared in a press release. “The extraordinary journey taken together over the last seven years has made Celine a house with a formidable foundation for the future.” The brand confirmed the separation as amicable, and praised his contributions to women’s and menswear ready-to-wear, couture, and haute parfumerie. “The holistic vision of Hedi Slimane, his exigence and rigor have made it possible to redefine the codes of Celine whilst reaffirming its feminine and Parisian roots,” the brand said.

In February 2018, the Tunisian-Italian designer took over Celine’s creative director spot from Phoebe Philo — just two years after he left the artistic director of menswear position at Saint Laurent. Following in Philo’s footsteps, Slimane automatically had huge shoes to fill — ones that he effortlessly slipped into. Even before he debuted his first line for Spring/Summer 2019, the creative made waves by introducing a new logo (minus the accented “e”) and reimagining the label’s iconic Triomphe monogram.

Once his Celine era took off, it was full steam ahead. He established his signature codes quickly and committed to an aesthetic of ‘80 L.A. rocker-chick meets French-girl chic. After the pandemic, Slimane opted out of live runway shows, and instead prioritized Oscar-worthy recorded presentations streamed online. In more recent ones, he honed in on the Parisian-inspired angle with posh baby doll dresses, preppy pleated skirts, pastel matching sets, feminine tailoring, and neutral accessories galore. Slimane’s next position is undetermined, but fashion enthusiasts are already vocalizing their hopes that he’ll join the ranks at Chanel, since the atelier is currently without a creative director.

(+) A sequin silver dress from the Spring/Summer 2019 show. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Kaia Gerber in a leather suit set from the Winter 2023 show. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

While ateliers typically take a few months to secure a new creative director, Celine didn’t leave fans waiting for long. Less than two hours after Slimane’s withdrawal was confirmed, Celine announced its new head of design. Effective early 2025 — just in time for the Fall/Winter 2025 rotation — Michael Rider will return to Celine as creative director. The American designer worked as Celine’s design director during Philo’s tenure. Most recently, he was the creative director at Polo Ralph Lauren since 2018. Once he left Polo Ralph Lauren in May 2024, WWD predicted Rider as Slimane’s successor, but until now, details have been kept tightly under wraps.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael back to Celine, a maison that he knows intimately,” said CEO of Celine, Severine Merle in a press release. “Michael’s vision, creative talent, together with his genuine nature and strong connection to Celine’s heritage make him a natural choice to continue to build a long-lasting success for the maison.” Rider shared his excitement in the statement, saying “Celine is a maison with values very close to my heart and a beautiful heritage to build on.”

Marking his first public-facing designer role, Rider will take the Celine stage for the first time during the Fall/Winter 2025 calendar, so stay tuned to see how he’ll embrace the atelier’s trademark aura and storied reputation.