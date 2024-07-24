For most It girls — think Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Lori Harvey — their go-to top for off-duty occasions is almost always a white baby tee. Why, you ask? Well, it’s a trusty basic that can be dressed up or down to fit various aesthetics. However, according to Rihanna, a head-turning sports jersey is just as versatile as Bieber’s favorite T-shirt. If you’re apprehensive, RiRi’s got you covered in terms of style inspo. While out and about in New York on July 23, Rihanna styled a sporty street style outfit, complete with the aforementioned jersey and camouflage bottoms.

Marking her third surprise outing in NYC this week, the fashion muse was snapped by the paparazzi in the Flat Iron District on Tuesday evening. Instead of hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was alone this time, which let her enviable ensemble grab all the worthy attention. In true RiRi form, she started her OOTD with an archival piece: a long-sleeve blue Scott Racing Team jersey sourced from Brian Procell’s vintage clothing store in NYC. She paired her oversized top with equally-baggy camouflage cargo pants courtesy of California-based label, Amiri. The statement separates didn’t stop there as she carried the Gucci Ophidia Medium Tote. From there, she chose silver sneakers with red studded soles from Puma’s collaboration with Ottolinger, a Berlin-based designer — a fitting selection for Puma’s global brand ambassador. Studded Gentle Monster sunglasses and a striking diamond necklace rounded out her casual co-ord.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Given her penchant for throwback numbers, it comes as no surprise that Rihanna has worn this same vintage jersey before. During a late-night studio session with A$AP Rocky in September 2022, the “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted in the Scott Racing Team jersey for the first time. She coupled the royal blue long-sleeve with Savage x Fenty gray sweatpants as well as the chunky Nike x Ambush Air Adust Force sneakers. The multi-hyphenate accessorized with a red carpet-worthy diamond necklace alongside a pastel puffer tote from Erl.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

If you’re in the mood to switch things up this summer, consider swapping your classic white tee with a sports jersey — whether or not you support the team. And while you’re at it, channel RiRi’s entire laidback look via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on the Puma x Ottolinger sneakers.