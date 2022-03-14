Though it’s right in the middle of the jam-packed awards season, the Critics Choice Awards is one ceremony you can always trust for some of the year’s greatest red carpet moments. It’s a chance to get a little experimental, have some fun, and pull out all the stops with headline-worthy fashion and beauty looks. If there’s one trend from the evening that managed to look equally stunning on everyone, however, it’s the short hair craze that seems to be sweeping through Hollywood. The pixie cuts and bobs at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards pulled just as much attention — if not more — as the daring sequin-covered gowns that paraded up and down the red carpet. The short haircuts and styles worn are as unique as the stars themselves, whether dressed up with product and gleaming hair accessories for maximum glamour or left understated and sophisticated for a more classic take on the length.

While Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kristen Wiig opted for subtle variations on some of their go-to styles, other celebrities like Halle Berry and Jasmin Savoy Brown proved that even a quick color change can make a major impact. But despite the slew of different styles, there is one universal: few things are as confidence-boosting and commanding as a short haircut. Below, scroll through some of the best ones from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Taylor Hill, Contributor / Getty Images

Pinkett-Smith’s freshly shaved head shows off her delicate features (and incredible bronze-toned makeup) while her slinky gold headpiece, featuring a dangling gem right at her hairline, is the crowning glory this look deserves.

Kristin Wiig

Steve Granitz, Contributor / Getty Images

Trading in her signature sandy blonde for this deep, dimensional mahogany, Wiig’s razor-cut pixie adds edge and personality to her already excellent evening look. Putting the focus on her brushed-up brows and peachy cheeks, it’s a simple cut with serious payoff.

Indya Moore

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Glossy and defined, Moore’s close-cropped curls take center stage while elegant swept-back sides frame them beautifully. Moore famously buzzed their hair in Feb 2021 and has been working the coolest short styles ever since.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Steve Granitz, Contributor / Getty Images

Everything about Savoy Brown’s subtle, silvery finger waves screams vintage charm, especially when paired with her powder-pink gown and deep sepia-tinged red lipstick. The ‘20s-inspired look is a fitting choice for the young star, who frequently changes up her hair color and style with impressive speed and ease.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Taylor Hill, Contributor / Getty Images

Gyllenhaal is already nearly synonymous with chic cuts and bobs, but this slightly asymmetrical version, featuring a deep side part, is a masterclass in effortless elegance. With the fuller side of the part just long enough to graze Gyllenhaal’s jawline, it’s an ideal length for the minimalist star.

Krys Marshall

Frazer Harrison, Staff / Getty Images

Marshall’s curl-filled cut is full of definition and volume — and the star even took fans on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make it all happen. On her Instagram Story, the actor showed off a headful of rollers (and the lengths she and the team went to in order to not crease her gown) while getting glam for the ceremony.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Taylor Hill, Contributor / Getty Images

Showing off a buzzed head that put all the focus on her incredible blue-accented eye makeup and jewel-encrusted necklace and earring set, Rodriguez’s Critics Choice Awards look was one of the evening’s best — and that’s par for the course for Rodriguez.

Halle Berry

Steve Granitz, Contributor / Getty Images

Berry’s been the A-list purveyor of all things pixie cut since her now-legendary 2002 Oscar win but even 20 years later, she still finds a way to innovate. For this ceremony, Berry opted for a hybrid style as unique as the velvet blazer and corset combination she wore on the red carpet. Half of Berry’s head features her classic cropped pixie but the other half gives way to a side-swept, cheek-skimming blonde fringe that complements her green gemstone earrings.