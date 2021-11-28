It’s beginning to look a lot like Chr-... okay maybe not quite yet, but it’s never too soon to start planning out your holiday glam. Though the holidays hold much excitement, from the food, to the decorations, and time spent with family, the most exciting part of it all, arguably, are the outfits — not to mention the holiday hair accessories that act as the cherry on top.

If you’re thinking a few weeks ahead about what you’ll wear to the numerous holiday parties that you have pending invitations to, don’t forget to include a festive hair accessory to complete the look. Most other months in the year don’t call for sparkly berets and bedazzled headbands, but November through December is your opportunity to pull out all the stops with preppy glam holiday looks. Even if preppy is not your style, there is a holiday hair accessory to match every aesthetic — opt for a sleek bucket hat instead or even a subtle hair pin that’s nearly undetectable, but still adds a bit of shine to your look.

Below, see 10 holiday hair accessories that guarantee you’ll be the hottie at every holiday party — or just around the family dinner table.

Pearl Scrunchie PRETTYPARTY Ivory Pearl Scrunchies - 2 Each $18 $14 View product There’s just something about a high ponytail that works so well for holiday looks, but add a pearl scrunchie and you’ve practically won best dressed at every holiday function. It’s an easy way to add a touch of elegance to an already classic hairstyle.

Chic Bucket Hat VALENTINO GARAVANI Black Rabbit Hair Bucket Hat $720 View product Just picture this black bucket hair with sleek hair tucked behind your ears, a body hugging knit top, short mini skirt, and a black overcoat. Add a pair of gloves and a tiny bag, and it’s giving little princess comes home for the holidays.

Dainty Beret Simone Rocha Large Flower Hair Clip in Clear $145 View product Easily add a touch of regality to any outfit with this sparkling flower hair clip — you could come down on Christmas day still in pajamas, but with this in your hair it’s a picture perfect, Instagram-ready look.

Tiara Headband Joomi Lim Crystal Shooting Star Headband $370 $259 View product Maybe wearing a tiara to a holiday party is a bit much (who is to say?), but this crystal shooting star headband has a tiara effect while still being subtle and dainty enough to wear just about anywhere.

Embellished Bow Hair Clip Joomi Lim Long Crystal Bow & Pearl Hair Clip $210 $149 View product Nothing ties together holiday glam together quite like a bow. This delicate crystal bow pearl clip is a beautiful way to make a statement while still being understated.

Pleated Headband Eugenia Kim Bridie Headband $85 View product This pleated headband from Eugenia kim is great for when you want to add a bit more femininity to a look — or just cover up a bad hair day in the chicest way possible.

Festive Knot Headband Simitri Navy Knot ZarBand $69 View product The beauty is really in the details with this hand embroidered headband. The velvet texture and rich navy hue is right on par with festive winter vibes.

Tartan Bow Headband ALESSANDRA RICH Alessandra Rich Tartan Headband With Bow $271 View product Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with this Tartan bow headband — perfect for every holiday occasion from Thanksgiving through New Years.

Gingham Bow Lizzie Fortunato Bow in Gingham $95 View product There are a few fabrics and prints that are definitive of the holiday season and gingham is definitely one of them, making this hair bow an easy way to make any outfit holiday-ready.