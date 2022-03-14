The glam during this year’s awards season continues to dazzle, with the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards best makeup looks setting the bar even higher for swoon-worthy beauty moments. With plenty of star-power in attendance at Sunday’s in-person event, the stage was set for multiple spring beauty trends to shine. Among the most glamorous looks of the evening, juicy lipsticks in shades of berry, crimson, and mauve all made a case for the most in-demand makeup for both spring and summer, while demi-matte skin and soft glam liner and shadow all took a turn in the spotlight.

Award show newbies like Hannah Einbinder, Katja Herbers, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all proved just how powerful a dramatic lipstick is on the red carpet, with variations on the increasingly popular red-orange lip, a classic vampy matte red, and a moody burgundy respectively. Squid Games star Hoyeon Jung continued her newly minted tenure as a red carpet favorite, showcasing old Hollywood finger waves and a deep rosy nude lip. And once again, Jade Pinkett Smith proved that hair is entirely unnecessary for making a stylish impact on the red carpet, especially when paired with a glossy soft raspberry lip and delicate bejeweled headpiece.

In case you need a tad more inspiration to go out and find your new go-to lip color for spring, allow the best makeup looks from the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards to serve as your beauty eye candy for the season.

Hoyeon Jung

Taylor Hill / Contributor/ Getty Images

A rosy tint just a smidge darker than your natural lip color looks so stunning, as shown by Hoyeon Jung.

Hannah Einbinder

Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder stunned in a black tux and ruby russet lipstick, keeping the rest of the makeup minimal to allow the lips to shine.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Taylor Hill / Contributor/ Getty Images

Jada Piknett Smith can do no wrong on the red carpet this season, and her soft smokey eye and deep nude lip proved it at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Elle Fanning

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images

Red carpet favorite Elle Fanning looked fresh and fabulous with her sleek high ponytail and strawberry red lipstick.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Taylor Hill / Contributor/ Getty Images

The Lost Daughter director debuted a beautiful and fashion-forward Bordeaux lip on the red carpet this season.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

The breakout Yellowjackets star looked enviably cool in her cropped platinum pixie, rosy blush, and dramatic burgundy lip.

Kathryn Newton

Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

A poppy red lip is just begging to be worn this summer and Kathryn Newton couldn’t have looked more glamorous in the shade, especially with her mile-long lashes and silvery eye highlight.

Sonequa Martin-Green

Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

The ‘90s brown lipstick trend isn’t going anywhere, as evidenced by The Walking Dead actor Sonequa Martin-Green.

Kelly Hu

Amy Sussman / Staff/ Kelly Hu

The Finding ‘Ohana actor (and former Miss Hawaii) looked radiant in her deep cherry red lip and silvery updo.

Juliette Lewis

Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

A rich berry lipstick is ideal for spring, and Juliette Lewis couldn’t have looked more gorgeous in her red carpet look.

Katja Herbers

Amy Sussman / Staff/ Getty Images

Katja Herbers continues to steal the show during awards season and her rich brown lob and scarlet red lipstick proves why.

Courtney Eaton

Frazer Harrison / Staff/ Getty Images

The gothic Victorian glamour of Courtney Eaton’s makeup and fashion combo is so gorgeous, punctuated perfectly with a scarlet red lipstick.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Kevin Mazur / Contributor/ Getty Images

The This Is Us star stunned on the red carpet in a luxe maroon lip and dramatic cutout dress.