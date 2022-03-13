Elle Fanning & HoYeon Jung Brought Spring’s Shiniest Trend To The Critics Choice Awards

Returned to its full, dramatic, in-person glory, this year’s award season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in a while. As if energized by the fresh spring air, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is especially eager for the ceremonies, and their willingness to experiment with cut, color, and shape on the red carpet proves it. The 2022 Critics Choice Awards fashion looks are already some of the year’s most sophisticated and dramatic, with just as many classically glamorous moments as innovative aesthetic risks.

Celebrity guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Venus and Serena Williams, and Issa Rae all arrived at the event ready to honor the most critically lauded films, shows, performances, and craftsmanship of the year. Gleaming sequins in all colors — but particularly celestial silvers and golds — seemed to be a theme of the night, with Indya Moore, Elle Fanning, and HoYeon Jung (among others) all sporting shimmery, light-reflecting gowns. Fitting right in with the daytime disco trend, one of this spring’s biggest, it’s a fitting choice for the ever-stylish actors.

This year, both the nominees and their looks are equally acclaimed. Ahead, the very best fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Ariana DeBose

Fresh off a BAFTA win just hours earlier in a different (though equally stunning) yellow dress, DeBose’s marigold gown for the Critics Choice Awards features a refined high neckline and wrapping at the waist for added glamour and drama.

Venus Williams & Serena Williams

Both Williams sisters opted for a shimmering silver gown for the occasion, but the actual styles couldn't be more different — not unlike the powerhouse tennis pros themselves. While Venus’ plunging Atelier Versace gown features a sheer, carpet-skimming panel that reveals a romper, Serena’s fit-for-a-princess train is equally commanding.

Issa Rae

Rae’s Carolina Herrera gown — cut with a high ruffled neck and a flowing, also-ruffle-enhanced skirt — is springtime perfect with a cheery scarlet color, floral print, and plenty of happy-go-lucky movement.

Mandy Moore

Also getting in on the daytime disco trend is the This Is Us star, wearing a beaded Greecian goddess Ellie Saab couture gown flanked by a sheer, gossamer-light panel cape Moore couldn’t help but swish and twirl.

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

Looking every bit the power couple, the Smiths’ subtle color coordination is a masterclass in complementary dressing. Jada’s deep, warm gold column gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz and delicate headpiece is the perfect counterpart to his chocolate brown vest, slightly deeper tie, and expertly cut suit.

Selena Gomez

Gomez has been a best-dressed list regular since her teens, but her custom Louis Vuitton gown — itself a royal red shade featuring the tiniest vertical cutout and jewel-encrusted accent just beneath her throat that gives way to a small paneled cape — is one of her all-time best.

Lady Gaga

Talk about a quick change — just a few hours before slipping into this baroque black-and-gold gown, she was walking the red carpet in an entirely different ensemble and country at the BAFTAs. Making it back to Los Angeles just in time for the Critics Choice ceremony, she took to the red carpet in — what else? — Gucci.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Fresh off her well-deserved (and historic!) Best Actress win at the Golden Globes, Rodriguez arrived on the red carpet in a blue-and-beige Valentino couture set that’s half classic awards show gown, half smart and sophisticated trousers.

Margaret Qualley

Looking not unlike Grace Kelly in a full-skirted Chanel couture dress and a ‘50s-inspired ponytail, Qualley’s entire look is pure vintage charm.

Indya Moore

A sequin-covered Off-White slip dress featuring a sultry hip-length slit, Moore’s gown is such a romantic choice for the Pose star — especially the ombré blend of creams, pinks, and gold.

Elle Fanning

Fanning is a golden girl in a luminous Oscar de la Renta gown infused with plenty of vintage glamour. The full skirt and rounded bodice cut a dramatic figure, only underscored by Fanning’s sleek ponytail and retro matte red lip shade.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith’s stunning, sky-blue Gucci gown features a regal high neck and billowing train accented by diamond-and-emerald jewelry and the most elegant turquoise headpiece. The only thing better? The ever-so-versatile one-shoulder cut.

HoYeon Jung

As a face of Louis Vuitton, it was a safe bet that Jung would turn up in the designer — no one, though, anticipated this glorious, chandelier-shaped take on a silvery flapper dress. Straight from the Spring 2022 RTW collection, its celestial shine is more than fitting for the young star.

Maria Bakalova

Bakalova’s Bardot-sleeved Balmain gown, covered in endless black sequins, would have been striking even without the rib-skimming cutout — but with it, the dress is even better.

Angelica Ross

The actor walked the carpet in Valdrin Shahiti.

Kirsten Dunst

The Power Of The Dog star wore a Julie de Libran gown with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter director wore Chloe for her night on the red carpet.