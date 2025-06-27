In the 30 years since Jennifer Aniston debuted “The Rachel” haircut during the first season of Friends, the actor has continued to dominate hair mood boards. While she’s provided reference material for anyone who wants some swingy layers for extra movement, toyed with the idea of getting a lob, or wants long layers that will enhance their natural waves, Aniston’s new “Everything Cut” is perfect for those who want, well, all or at least some of the aforementioned hair benefits.

On June 24, Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, shared a few shots from the actor’s latest Smartwater campaign on Instagram. In the shoot, she has a mid-length cut featuring blended layers throughout and a few face-framing ones, the shortest hitting just below the chin. Styled straight with lots of volume at the roots, McMillan dubbed it the “Everything Cut” in the caption.

“Love Jens not long not short long layers,” he wrote. “The EVERYTHING CUT!!!! Does EVERYTHING.” McMillan further broke down the look, explaining that it frames the face, can be worn effortlessly up or down, and can be blown out or air-dried naturally.

On top of all of the styling options, McMillian also adds that the cut is extremely versatile. "The perfect cut for all hair types if you ask me," he wrote. "Sexy and cute." Face framing? Check. Can be air dried? Check. Looks cute worn up? Check. Works well on straight strands or curls? Check. Sounds like the perfect summer cut.

Courtesy of Smartwater

Given McMillan’s track record for creating decade-defining hairstyles (he is the one behind Aniston’s iconic Rachel shag), all signs point to this summer being the season of the “Everything Cut.”