Just when you thought every major celeb had already hopped on the bob bandwagon, another one gets added to the list. What’s more, the latest addition just might be the most surprising transformation yet. Pamela Anderson, who has been synonymous with her expertly tousled blonde hair for years now — so much so that it’s inspired a whole new generation of trendsetters from Kim Kardashian to Ashley Graham — just dropped the first major beauty bombshell of the night at the 2025 Met Gala: A flippy, chin-length bob with a a super-short set of baby bangs.

Dressed in a fully embellished Tory Burch gown as her interpretation of the event’s “Tailored for You” dress code, Anderson officially debuted her latest — and most dramatic — haircut on the gala’s blue floral carpet, but first gave a sneak peek earlier in the week. While attending a NYC brunch Burch hosted in honor of Martha Stewart on May 1, the author, actor, and advocate subtly showed off her new bob beneath a beige bucket hat. As she was more casually dressed (in a matching beige set), it paled in comparison to the styled look she revealed for fashion’s most epic evening.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the The Last Showgirl star’s micro-length fringe and flipped bob — a favorite of celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o, Gigi Hadid, and Hailee Steinfeld — feels totally fresh for 2025, her glam team may just have been channeling someone a more distant past when dreaming up this look. The combination of the choppy bangs and blunt chin length is reminiscent of ‘20s flappers.

Although this was a show-stopping transformation amid Anderson’s 30-plus-year beauty evolution, the Golden Globe nominee did stay true to a few of her glam mainstays. A lover of minimalist (if any) makeup over the past few years, Anderson stuck with her mostly fresh-faced streak, wearing just a hint of rosy terracotta tones on her cheeks and lips. She also brought along her trademark skinny brows and the celebrity-approved naked mani that’s perfectly suited to her unfussy style. Altogether, her Met Gala moment offered the ideal balance of awe and surprise with the staples that define her signature style.