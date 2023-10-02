You can always count on fashion month to deliver countless inspiring looks. Week after week, guests dart from one city to another to indulge in runway shows, presentations, and parties. From New York to Milan, the streets are chock-full of covetable hair and makeup ideas, but Paris Fashion Week is unmatched. While top designers are showcasing their latest collections, it’s the beauty moments happening just outside the shows that are capturing the attention of the world. Thus far, the week has brought some modern and classically French hairstyles to light. But baby bangs, in particular, have outshined the others as the city’s standout hair trend.

Defined by their short length and forehead-grazing appearance, baby bangs have become surprisingly popular these days. Kim Kardashian sported a piecy version back in August, and most recently, Zoë Kravitz donned a micro look during the beginning of PFW. Celebrities aside, the streets of Paris further demonstrate just how versatile a short fringe can be. Paired with a range of cuts and lengths, baby bangs are all about transforming any style into a unique look.

From angular and choppy to a modern take on Jane Birkin’s iconic fringe, there’s a lot more to these bangs than meets the eye. Ahead, TZR gathered the best baby bangs spotted during PFW. Keep scrolling for inspiration on how to wear the style.

Choppy Bob

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

A swingy bob is the epitome of French style, and while there are many variations that make it unique, this guest’s version with a choppy fringe takes the cake. Not quite piecey and not quite blunt, they make the traditional cut feel carefree.

Thick & Blunt

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Micro in length and width, these bangs have an eccentric flair that is hard to deny. Not only are they accented with a baby pink color at the tips and roots, the slight center part gives them an unconventional vibe that perfectly complements this guest's bold outfit.

Extra Piecey

WWD/Getty Images

When trying to make a statement at fashion week, one needs to stand out. This guest takes the piecey bang trend to the next level by transforming hers into an intriguing spiky look. Simple makeup and bold accessories keep the vibe of the ensemble consistent and keeps the hair in focus.

Copped Pixie

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Pixies are pretty synonymous with cropped bangs due to the short nature of the cut. They also give the length some versatility in terms of styling. Whether you spike your fringe to create a textured appearance or you sweep them to side á la this attendee, you’re sure to have memorable look.

Birkin Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

The allure of a simple bang and long hair is undeniable — just look at beauty and style icon Jane Birkin as proof. This fall, her signature look gets a modern update, with a shortened bang that lightly grazes the eyebrows. While the length may not be extreme, it feels fresh and timely as this guest effortlessly demonstrates.

Blunt Micro Bangs

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

To pull off a Cleopatra-esque hairstyle you need to get the bangs just right. Short and bluntly cut, they provide the perfect frame for the face — especially when paired with a micro-bob. Take a cue from this guest, and opt for simple makeup to really let your bold cut shine.

Angular Shaped

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Short and sweet, this guest’s buzzed micro bangs give her pixie a sharp yet sophisticated feel. Instead of falling across the forehead, the angular cut adds shape to the style and creates the illusion of fullness.

Curtain Bangs

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

The mere mention of curtain bangs brings thoughts of flowing hair and softly cut layers, like summer’s trendy butterfly haircut — even on shorter bobs or pixies. But as this attendee proves, the popular style of bangs is just as stunning in a micro length.