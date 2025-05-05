It would be logical to assume the Oscars red carpet is the most fashionable night of the year, but it’s actually a sartorial warm up for the Met Gala. On the first Monday in May, the themed annual fundraising event has the biggest actors, musicians, models, and fashion designers stepping out (and up a now-iconic staircase) in custom, fresh-off-the-runway and archival Haute Couture to celebrate the Museum of Metropolitan Art Costume Institute’s latest exhibition. Inspired by the Spring 2025 show titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” this year’s dress code is “Tailored For You,” which Vogue says a “is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and is ‘purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.” Naturally, the red carpet is full of pristine tailoring and menswear-inspired outfits that pay homage to Black dandyism, and the 2025 best Met Gala beauty looks follow suit.

One of the first celebrities to set the tone for the night is Teyana Taylor who wore an extra-long durag with laid swirls of hair peeking out at the sides. Singer Coco Jones also brought the drama with a floor-length slick braid. And that’s just a few of the highlights from the stylish event.

Ahead, see all of the standout hair and makeup moments from the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The rapper’s voluminous tiered ponytail was a reference to style and music icon Josephine Baker. In a statement about the updo, hairstylist Kellon Deryck said he used “Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler Chrome to tease Megan’s deep-wave ponytail and smooth it. Her look was inspired by Josephine Baker. Strong and powerful, this hair is going to be the talk of the event!” In addition to the extra sparkle adorning her ponytail, she took the glamour level up a few more notches with pointy silver glitter nails.

Simone Biles

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Biles’ sculptural high-shine flipped-out lob was styled by Brenton Diallo with Josephine Baker’s iconic bang swirl in mind. The stylist achieved the extra glossy finish by running K18’s Molecular Hair Repair Oil over the final result, which helped “helped marry the texture of her hair and the baby hair swirl we added that was gelled to her forehead,” he said in a statement. The gymnast’s makeup look was centered around her bold eyes, which makeup artist Ashley Stewart topped off with a set of Lily Lashes faux lashes.

Pamela Anderson

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson is one of many celebrities whose glam team had ‘20s references on their Met Gala beauty mood boards. Her flapper-like blunt bob and choppy baby bangs had a slight wave to it. For makeup, she stayed true to her less-is-more approach with glowing skin and a touch of lip gloss.

Gabrielle Union

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The jumbo white florals in Union’s updo matched the ones on her gown, but the blooms are also a nod to jazz icon Billie Holiday. Her soft smoky eye and fluttery lashes added even more romance to her look.

Gigi Hadid

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Wearing a gilded Miu Miu gown inspired by ‘40s designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, Hadid’s stylist Dimitris Giannetos turned to the popular hairstyles of the decade when creating the model’s look, which featured large victory rolls at the crown of her head.

Zoe Saldaña

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There’s no better setting than the Met Gala steps to debut a dramatic hair transformation, and that’s exactly what the Oscar Winner did. Saldaña’s stylist Mara Roszak styled the actor’s new bob and choppy bangs super sleek with products from her hair care line, RÕZ and tools from Olivia Garden.

Venus Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Williams paid homage to tennis with her look, from her custom Lacoste separates to her updo and ombré lip.

Coco Jones

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Bringing even more drama to the Met’s blue carpet, the singer’s floor-length sleek braid was somehow longer than the average CVS receipt.

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor set the tone for the night with her floor-length oxblood durag, which had slicked swirls of hair peeking out from under it.

Sydney Sweeney

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Euphoria star oozed ‘20s glamour with her kohl-lined eyes and sleek twisted bun complete with two slick curls along her hairline.

More to come...