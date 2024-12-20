When it comes to aspirational lifestyles, it goes without saying that the Kardashians and Jenners are near the top of the list. And one of the times of the year that makes this fact abundantly clear is the holiday season, when their over-the-top parties have drawn major media attention. In the past they’ve created entire faux forests (complete with real snow) and brought in A-list acts like Babyface and Sia to perform. And then of course there’s the family’s glam moments for such fêtes. Decked out in sequined and fur-trimmed gowns with their hair and makeup perfectly primped, they’re always providing the rest of the world with a ton of festive fashion and beauty inspiration — whether or not you’ve got any place to wear them yourself. So when the crew gathered on Dec. 19th at the iconic San Fernando Valley establishment Casa Vega, Kim Kardashian couldn’t resist having a full-on bombshell moment with a Pamela Anderson-inspired ‘90s blowout.

Before breaking down her holiday look, it’s important to note that this is far from the first time Kardashian has looked to the former Barb Wire star as a muse. Back 2018, she and BFF Jonathan Cheban recreated the Anderson and former husband Tommy Lee’s notorious MTV VMAs look from 1999 (complete with a nearly identical the fluffy pink hat). Then May of this year, hairstylist Chris Appleton gave the American Horror Story: Delicate star Anderson’s classic ‘90s updo, complete with bright blonde hair. Well, the duo has been back in their Baywatch bag once again with a few of Kardashian’s latest looks. First, Appleton combined elements of Anderson’s and Brigitte Bardot’s hairstyles with a tousled half-up style at her SKIMS store opening in New York earlier this month, and now they’ve collaborated on her recent holiday hair.

@kimkardashian

Appleton gave a behind-the-scenes look at her bouncy blowout on Thursday, captioning one Instagram story of the full glam “Brunette Pammy vibes.” In the videos, Kardashian can be seen in her full holiday look, a red leather halter dress with cutouts that paired perfectly with her vintage vixen-y hair.

The All’s Fair star and executive producer joins fellow celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Zendaya who have recently been inspired by the throwback style that’s still reliable for achieving that kind of va-va-voom glamour that ‘90s icons like Anderson, Cindy Crawford, and Carmen Electra did so well. That said, if bombshell is the look you’re trying to channel at your upcoming holiday party, you might want to try this one out. Grab a big round brush and hair dryer and focus at creating tons of volume at the root. Give it a good shake (because slightly bed-headed is best here) and you’re all set.