If you ask anyone who admires Jennifer Lawrence’s personal style what makes it such a standout, they’d probably use one specific word: effortless. From her boyfriend jeans and button downs worn while walking the streets of New York City to her slinky LBDs on the red carpet, the way she presents herself both on and off duty always feels unfussy — and the same can be said of her beauty looks as well. JLaw is most synonymous with her long, flowing blonde hair that’s not overly “done”, but her new haircut complete with wispy bangs is a whole new level of casual-cool.

The actor debuted her new haircut while attending the premiere of Zurawski v Texas at AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Oct. 23rd. The mom-to-be (who confirmed through her rep to Vogue this week that she and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child) was in full maternity chic-mode in a white belted jacket dress that she paired with bronze-y nude makeup by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. Her just below the shoulders blunt cut with wispy bangs — cut and styled by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell — was the perfect addition to the overall look, which radiated her signature effortlessness but with a little ‘70s twist.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lawrence is just the latest celebrity to jump on the bangs bandwagon. Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington are among the growing list of stars who have taken the leap — whether for a temporary fix or a longer-lasting style. You could call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect, since the pop star’s fringe has been a go-to source of beauty inspiration on social media for months now.

While it remains to be seen exactly who or what influenced JLaw to try out a dramatically different hairstyle, it seems possible that the decision to go shorter could help make her routine a little easier — which is always a plus for busy moms on-the-go. And because the new length and wispy bangs recall ‘70s hair icons like Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot, and Joni Mitchell, it might be a good excuse to add a little vintage flair to her maternity style. In the meantime, one thing feels certain: Bang fever is about to be at an all-time high.