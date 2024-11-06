Some people believe that the sudden appearance of bangs is a cry for help. What in theory is just a small hair change (in terms of inches, at least) is often attributed to major life changes and a desire to start a fresh chapter. But as more and more celebrities continue to cosign this mini transformation (like Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne) — and look so chic while doing it — that narrative is shifting. After all, think of all the fashion icons who have been famous for their bangs, like Jane Birkin, Audrey Hepburn, or Bettie Page. And now Bella Hadid is adding her name to the list. The model is currently in Dubai to promote Chopard’s new store opening, but the brick and mortar wasn’t the thing she was on hand to debut — her new set of wispy bangs freshened up her entire look in the most sophisticated way.

As a supermodel, Hadid is no stranger to dramatic hair changes — from colors and cuts to elaborate hairstyles and beyond. That said, of course she’s dabbled a bit with bangs in the past. For this go around she worked with Syd Hayes, to get the soft, eyelash-grazing fringe (real? faux? who’s to say?) that accented her deep mahogany hair. And in just 24 hours since their first appearance, the Orabella founder’s bangs have already been worn two different ways, proving just how versatile they can be.

First the Chopard ambassador showed off yet another Bardot-inspired style (she recently stepped out in a flipped ponytail with a wide headband that totally channeled the French New Wave star) with a half bun and face framing pieces. Although her hair was a nod to the 1960s, Hadid’s vintage Thierry Mugler belted black dress was pure 1980s fashion. Paired with bronze-y, nude shades on her face — with her signature tight-lined eyes — the soft hair and makeup created a nice contrast with her architectural ensemble. For her second look, a gold 2004 Elie Saab gown worn with jewelry from Chopard’s Ice Cube Collection, Hadid wore her hair down in sleek, straight strands punctuated by the new bangs.

While chatting with Vogue Arabia in preparation for the event, Hadid explained that her complete looks often come to her in a dream. “I have a vision before I start,” she told the publication via Instagram. It also helps that she’s been able to gather a glam team she feels so close to, like Hayes and her makeup artist Nadia Tayeh. “It’s so exciting to do it with friends because we get to sit and collaborate and create things together,” she adds. With that kind of intention and collaboration behind her different aesthetics, it’s hard to imagine her new set of fringe as some kind of crisis haircut. Rather, she’s embracing a head-to-toe mood — even if just for a night.