Love ‘em or hate ‘em, micro bangs are just one of those hair trends that always seem to cycle back around — especially with the it girl crowd. Itty-bitty fringe had a major moment in the 1990s, thanks for the support of edgy stars like Drew Barrymore and Shannyn Sossamon. Since then, every few years or so the polarizing look gets taken for a spin once again. So of course someone had to bring the baby bangs back to the forefront in 2024, and who bolder than Cara Delevingne to do so? Her Aubrey Hepburn-inspired take at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala is so chic and sophisticated, it might finally convince you to try them yourself (even if only temporarily).

For this year’s fundraising fête, Delevingne opted for minimalist aesthetic for her outfit, consisting of a black caped crop top and matching maxi skirt by Gucci — making her micro fringe (combined with soft glam by makeup artist Shelby Smith) the star of the show. Chopped around an inch and a half above the model and actor’s brows, the barely-there length complemented her wispy knot, styled by Irinel de León.

Whereas some of the most common ways to style baby bangs feel distinctly more e-girl, Delevingne’s version proves just how versatile they can be. She follows the lead of fellow trendsetters like Zoë Kravitz and Olivia Rodrigo who also made this controversial cut feel soft and glamorous — with just the right amount of edge. And because micro fringe is a Paris Fashion Week favorite, the style also always gives that effortless French feel, too.

Of course this isn’t the American Horror Story star’s first foray into bangs. She’s never been shy about experimenting with bold styles, and while she’s previously sported fringe with her 2017-era platinum pixie and debuted a choppy set with her highlighted bob last year, her micro bangs from the LACMA Gala felt totally new and fresh for Delevingne.

But don’t get too attached just yet — these bangs might be a one-night-only thing. A simple clip-in can instantly transform any hairstyle for a temporary fix and so many celebs have gone the faux route to avoid complete commitment. So while micro fringe has been proven to be a chic and fashion-forward option to wear your hair this season, you don’t necessary have to grab the scissors to try it for yourself.