It’s that time again: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards is well underway. One of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the annual soirée gathers the crème de la crème of the industry — including designers, stylists, and celebrities — under one roof, leaving the world with a plethora of show-stopping lewks. And to say the 2023 CFDA Award’s best fashion moments are breathtaking would be an understatement. Really, tonight’s red carpet is shaping up to be one for the books.

The buzziest outfit at the event, which is taking place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, thus far is, without question, Lola Tung. The Summer I Turned Pretty star struck a pose on the carpet, wearing a beaded Balmain Fall/Winter 2023 look. (This editor immediately texted TZR’s senior social media strategist, who is currently on the red carpet, to see if she witnessed the scene-stealing mini dress IRL. Her response? “Yes!!!!”) Then there’s the evening’s host, Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs would be proud!), who arrived in a denim two-piece Ralph Lauren outfit. And in the name of fashion, Naomi Watts turned heads in a one-of-a-kind Carolina Herrera number, which featured voluminous loofah-looking sleeves (in the most chic way).

Ahead, feast your eyes on the best looks from the 2023 CFDA Awards. Oh, and friendly reminder: Keep refreshing this post, as we’ll update it throughout the night with more dazzling looks once they hit the carpet.

Madelyn Cline

WWD/Getty Images

Cline blew everyone away with her embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

Emma Chamberlain

WWD/Getty Images

Chamberlain’s cutout Thom Browne dress was equal parts simple and statement-making.

Serena Williams

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Love Serena Williams’ over-the-top Thom Browne number? Just wait until you see the back.

Emily Ratajkowski

WWD/Getty Images

Ratajkowski chose a teeny-tiny mini dress from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Anne Hathaway

Variety/Getty Images

Hathaway pulled a Britney Spears by arriving in an intriguing denim look.

Vanessa Hudgens

Variety/Getty Images

Hudgens was the belle of the ball in her voluminous Vera Wang gown.

Camila Mendes

WWD/Getty Images

The Riverdale star posed in a skin-revealing maxi.

Chloë Sevigny

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Sevigny’s vibrant yellow gown was the perfect complement to her scarlet red lips and clutch.

Hari Nef

WWD/Getty Images

Nef wore a midriff-baring JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 look.

Gwyneth Paltrow

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The wellness media mogul went with an understated all-black outfit.

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The SKIMS founder stunned in a body-hugging Chrome Hearts gown.

Demi Moore

WWD/Getty Images

Moore’s light-reflecting Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 dress was next-level glamorous.

Naomi Watts

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Watts’ black Carolina Herrera number gave a whole new meaning to statement sleeves.

Lola Tung

WWD/Getty Images

I honestly can’t get over how gorgeous this intricate see-through piece is — anyone else?

Molly Ringwald

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Ringwald wowed in a dramatic one-shoulder gown, which perfectly matched her bold lip.

Martha Stewart

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Stewart dazzled in a black sequin Dennis Basso outfit.

Rosario Dawson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Dawson opted for a white Mara Hoffman gown festooned with a larger-than-life rosette.

Law Roach

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The former celebrity stylist donned a leg-baring Luar look.

Ayo Edebiri

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bear star went with a sleek, shiny black gown.

Jenna Lyons

WWD/Getty Images

Lyons’ slime green bag added the perfect splash of color to her black suit.