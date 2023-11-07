(Red Carpet)
The Best Fashion Looks From The 2023 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
You need to see Lola Tung’s dress.
It’s that time again: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards is well underway. One of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the annual soirée gathers the crème de la crème of the industry — including designers, stylists, and celebrities — under one roof, leaving the world with a plethora of show-stopping lewks. And to say the 2023 CFDA Award’s best fashion moments are breathtaking would be an understatement. Really, tonight’s red carpet is shaping up to be one for the books.
The buzziest outfit at the event, which is taking place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, thus far is, without question, Lola Tung. The Summer I Turned Pretty star struck a pose on the carpet, wearing a beaded Balmain Fall/Winter 2023 look. (This editor immediately texted TZR’s senior social media strategist, who is currently on the red carpet, to see if she witnessed the scene-stealing mini dress IRL. Her response? “Yes!!!!”) Then there’s the evening’s host, Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs would be proud!), who arrived in a denim two-piece Ralph Lauren outfit. And in the name of fashion, Naomi Watts turned heads in a one-of-a-kind Carolina Herrera number, which featured voluminous loofah-looking sleeves (in the most chic way).
Ahead, feast your eyes on the best looks from the 2023 CFDA Awards. Oh, and friendly reminder: Keep refreshing this post, as we’ll update it throughout the night with more dazzling looks once they hit the carpet.
Madelyn Cline
Cline blew everyone away with her embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.
Emma Chamberlain
Chamberlain’s cutout Thom Browne dress was equal parts simple and statement-making.
Serena Williams
Love Serena Williams’ over-the-top Thom Browne number? Just wait until you see the back.
Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski chose a teeny-tiny mini dress from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway pulled a Britney Spears by arriving in an intriguing denim look.
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens was the belle of the ball in her voluminous Vera Wang gown.
Camila Mendes
The Riverdale star posed in a skin-revealing maxi.
Chloë Sevigny
Sevigny’s vibrant yellow gown was the perfect complement to her scarlet red lips and clutch.
Hari Nef
Nef wore a midriff-baring JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 look.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The wellness media mogul went with an understated all-black outfit.
Kim Kardashian
The SKIMS founder stunned in a body-hugging Chrome Hearts gown.
Demi Moore
Moore’s light-reflecting Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 dress was next-level glamorous.
Naomi Watts
Watts’ black Carolina Herrera number gave a whole new meaning to statement sleeves.
Lola Tung
I honestly can’t get over how gorgeous this intricate see-through piece is — anyone else?
Molly Ringwald
Ringwald wowed in a dramatic one-shoulder gown, which perfectly matched her bold lip.
Martha Stewart
Stewart dazzled in a black sequin Dennis Basso outfit.
Rosario Dawson
Dawson opted for a white Mara Hoffman gown festooned with a larger-than-life rosette.
Law Roach
The former celebrity stylist donned a leg-baring Luar look.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear star went with a sleek, shiny black gown.
Jenna Lyons
Lyons’ slime green bag added the perfect splash of color to her black suit.