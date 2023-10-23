Kim Kardashian is not the type to keep it low-key for her birthday. Every year, at the end of October, the Libra throws an epic blowout with her famous sisters and closest friends in attendance (does the sentimental party her family threw for her 40th ring a bell?). And on Oct. 20, Kardashian’s 43rd birthday extravaganza was, per usual, a celebrity-filled bash. The Hollywood crowd gathered for dinner at Funke, a new Beverly Hills restaurant, where Kardashian turned heads in a fiery red dress. (A very Libra move, indeed).

Featuring cutouts and string detailing on the sides (which undeniably nodded to the skimpy bikinis she’s known to rock), Kardashian’s skin-revealing number came from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It shouldn’t come as a huge shock that the fashion maven chose the sizzling, in-your-face shade, as it's been adopted by almost every A-lister this year (think: Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, and Gabrielle Union). Kardashian styled the bold maxi dress with Y2K-inspired sunglasses also from the label, along with a Hermès mini Kelly bag and peach sandals from Rene Caovilla. While she’s usually decked out in blingy accessories from luxury labels like Chanel and Messika, the SKIMS founder left her dazzling baubles at home and kept all the attention on her form-fitting number.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian’s birthday outfit certainly set the sartorial tone for the rest of the attendees who also dressed to impress for the occasion. So, without further ado, scroll ahead to see what partygoers donned to the gathering.

Hailey Bieber

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Shortly after Kardashian’s arrival, Bieber was spotted heading into the restaurant in an effortlessly chic fall ‘fit. The Rhode founder teamed a brown suede Prada jacket with a Zeynep Arcay leather miniskirt in a slightly darker earthy shade. For accessories, Bieber opted for her go-to bubble “B” pendant necklace, cherry red Gucci kitten heels, and a red hobo bag from Saint Laurent.

Kendall Jenner

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner went with a conversation-starting bedazzled maxi dress, a surprising option considering her penchant for minimalist staples. The model paired her eye-catching piece with summery sandals and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though Kourtney Kardashian was notably missing from the party (she’s on bed rest while she awaits the birth of her fourth child), Kylie Jenner’s strapless leather mini dress could’ve been plucked from her older sister’s risqué wardrobe. The beauty mogul styled her edgy number with sling-back kitten heels and a handbag from The Row.

Khloé Kardashian

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While her sisters went a moodier route with their sultry selections, Khloé Kardashian chose a polished all-white ensemble, which included a bodycon halterneck mini, Christian Louboutin croc-embossed pumps, and a cream Hermès Birkin bag.

Kris Jenner

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Kris Jenner attended her daughter’s celebration in a head-to-toe black look, which included a blazer romper from Alexander McQueen, suede Chanel knee-high boots, and a velvet Dior saddle bag.

Kimora Lee Simmons

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons, too, got the all-black memo for Kardashian’s big night. The entrepreneur sported a blazer mini dress and black suede pumps.