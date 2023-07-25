When it comes to summer fashion, Ashley Graham is not afraid to embrace a maximalist moment. Take one look at the model’s Instagram account and you’ll see that she clearly has a penchant for bold prints, eccentric colors, and quirky silhouettes. Such was the case on July 24, when Graham wore a unique newspaper print dress while celebrating National Tequila Day at Clase Azul México in Brooklyn, New York. For Sex and the City fans, the model’s uncommon design will instantly remind you of Carrie Bradshaw’s own iconic newspaper printed number.

In Season 3, episode 17 of the series, Carrie debuts her John Galliano for Dior look while traversing through the streets of NYC. (She also later rewears the dress in the film Sex and the City 2.) While Carrie’s piece had an asymmetrical hemline and matte look to the fabric, Graham’s shimmery version featured a sultry bustier bodice and a super short silhouette. The front slit, too, gave the overall look a touch of sensuality. She styled her statement dress with crystal heels from Amina Muaddi and similarly to Carrie, she wore subtle gold rings and earrings. The star kept the accessories to a minimum so that her dress could really shine in the spotlight.

Graham isn’t the only celebrity to step into Carrie’s oh-so-fashionable shoes — Emily Ratajkowski wore a similar midi newspaper print dress just last year. Back in April 2022, she rocked a Miaou design complete with slim black sunglasses and knee-high brown boots. The newspaper print has always been a favorite with celebs it seems, as Rita Ora wore the print in 2018 and Kim Kardashian wore a wrap skirt version of it in 2019.

As for her beauty look at the event, Graham wore her hair loose in beachy waves and went for a dreamy latte makeup aesthetic, complete with a glossy lip and bronzed cheeks. Her skin, too, glowed in front of the cameras thanks to a touch of St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum — the model became a global ambassador for the brand last year.

Below, add one (or all) of the newspaper print dresses into your own summer outfit rotation should you feel inspired by the aforementioned celebrities.