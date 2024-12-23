Not all holiday manicures have to be over-the-top. In fact, this season, celebrities are proving just how chic it can be to go the subtle route when it comes to your nails. From Gemma Chan’s glitter-dusted tips to Selena Gomez’ burgundy shimmer polish, there’s been tons of inspo so far for anyone seeking a festive mani that’s still a little low key. And not a moment too soon, Nicola Coughlan just added one more to the list with her silver and black bow nails that are prime for pretty much any party look.

The Derry Girls star has a lot to celebrate this season. 2024 has been her biggest year to date, filled with a scandalous Bridgerton storyline, a SKIMS campaign, an ambassadorship with Tacha, an Elle Netherlands cover, and many more monumental moments. During this time, she’s established her status as not only a talented actor, but a beauty and style icon — which of course extends to her flawless manicures.

With the help of celebrity nail artist Michelle Class, Coughlan has already had a few memorable manis this year, from her periwinkle polish in her Stylist magazine spread to her sharp gold tips at Vogue World. So when it came time to create a nail look for Kate Spade’s Arms VIP Opening Party on Dec. 5, the two once again understood the assignment.

Class (who finally shared the details of the mani this weekend) gave the Irish actor’s short nails a coat of shiny black polish (in itself a celebrity winter favorite), then added a glittery bow design on only to of her ring fingers. The manicure was a perfect match for her Kate Space LBD and heels — both decked out in silver bows — for a head-to-toe look that was wintery and party-ready without the traditional red-and-green palette.

Coughlan’s embellished nails are part of the ongoing bow trend that peaked at last year’s Met Gala and haven’t slowed down since (see: Gracie Abrams’ 2024 Met Gala mani, another chic holiday option if you love the 3D nails look). So if you’re still looking for your own festive nail art for any upcoming fetes, this timeless yet simultaneously of-the-moment motif aught to do the trick.