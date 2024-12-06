Nothing screams “it’s the holiday season” quite like a little bit of glitter. Or — who are we kidding? — a lot. So when Gemma Chan graced the red carpet at the 2024 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2nd in head-to-toe sparkles, it was clear that she understood the assignment. In her rhinestone and white lace dress by Christopher Kane for Self-Portrait and dazzling Cartier jewels, she looked every bit the chic ice queen, right down to her silver glitter nails.

The Eternals star’s shimmering manicure was courtesy of celebrity nail artist Michelle Class, whose impressive list of clients also includes Nicola Coughlan and Margot Robbie. On Dec. 5th, Class gave an up-close-and-personal look at the frosty effect complete with the details of exactly how it was created. To start, the manicurist prepped Chan’s short, natural nails with Lucy Pastorelli tools, filing them into a rounded shape. She then applied Bio Sculpture’s gel polish in Anthea (a blushing nude shade) all over before topping it off with Angel’s Sparkle in an ombré pattern that went from more concentrated glitter at the top to completely nude at the base. The overall look mimicked that of falling snowflakes, so it couldn’t have been more appropriate (or glamorous) for the holiday season.

Silver sparkling nails are celebrity winter favorite, with a long list of fans that includes Lana Condor, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jennifer Lopez — and they’ve shown so much variation for the look, from dotted with dainty rhinestones to covered in 3D crystals and beyond. Chan’s glitter-dipped mani fits nicely into the category, proving that there’s a minimalist, maximalist, and in-between ways to try the look — basically something to suit every style and every holiday ensemble.

What makes the Crazy Rich Asians star’s glittery nails so perfect is the fact that they’re actually pretty subtle. When viewed as part of her matchy-matchy Fashion Awards look, the manicure adds to the overall drama, but you don’t actually have to be covered in sparkles to feel like your own version of a snow fairy. It might be just that finishing touch to a little black dress or luxe sweats to get you in the merriest mood no matter if you’ll be attending glamorous holiday soirées or having a cozy dinner party at home with your nearest and dearest. Basically, there’s never a wrong time or place for glitter.