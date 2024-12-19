The internet’s favorite up-and-coming songstress Gracie Abrams has already solidified her status as a go-to source of beauty and style inspiration. From her coveted micro bob to her ‘90s inspired wardrobe, she makes looking effortlessly cool seem so easy. That said, she tends to keep her manicures on the minimalist side for the most part (long, complicated nails aren’t the most conducive to guitar playing), but there have been some notable exceptions — mainly her 2024 Met Gala nails that were decked out in dainty bows. And now her manicurist has resurfaced the chic and creative look just in time to provide the holiday nail inspiration you need now.

Back in May, the “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer attended the annual fashion fête in a crystal daisy embellished dress from Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection to fit the “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion” theme. Like many of the other attendees — including Keke Palmer, Tyla, and Gigi Hadid — she jumped at the chance to try out the 3D nails trend, but in the subtlest way. To get the look, Abrams turned to celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein, who created the bow-adorned mani. To start, she filed the singer-songwriter’s nails into a medium-length, almond shape and painted them with a sheer nude polish that fit right into the lip gloss nails trend. Goldstein then affixed hand sewn ivory ribbons adorned with tiny pearls to only her thumb and pointer fingers.

Although Abrams’ bow nails weren’t technically created for the holiday season, they make a great option for anyone looking for out-of-the-box ideas to try for festive gatherings. Of course given the ongoing bow trend, they could work for any occasion (plus the neutral color means they’ll go with everything) but when paired with your party looks, they’ll look like the chicest little presents.

This manicure is also perfect for anyone who loves a good DIY project, as you can recreate them with a few supplies from the craft store. Grab some ribbon and pearls (or rhinestones if you prefer a little more sparkle this season) and attach to your nails — or a set of press-ons — with a dab of nail glue to keep them in place all night long. While the effect isn’t over-the-top, your mani will undoubtedly be the talk of any party you’re attending.