While you might have expected Nicola Coughlan to take a much-deserved break from the spotlight after her three month-long Bridgerton press tour, Season 3’s leading lady shockingly did the opposite. Less than a week after Bridgerton Season 3 Part Two dropped on Netflix, Coughlan broke the internet once again — and no, not with another red carpet moment or a steamy new carriage scene (IYKYK). On June 17, the A-lister made headlines as the latest campaign star for the SKIMS Soft Lounge collection, which showcased Coughlan in a slew of top-selling styles from the Kim Kardashian-led label.

Bright and early on Monday morning (after thousands of fans binge-watched the rest of Bridgerton Season 3 over the weekend), Coughlan sent not one, but two loyal fanbases into a frenzy: Kardashian enthusiasts and Bridgerton devotees. The Derry Girls star teamed up with co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kardashian and fashion photographer Elizaveta Porodina to shoot a new campaign in honor of the viral SKIMS collection, Soft Lounge.

Coughlan posed for three different set-ups, each with an overlying romantic and ethereal aesthetic — an on-brand angle given she’s everyone’s favorite romantic lead at the moment. For the first photo, the star styled the Long Slip Dress in an off-white shade, which featured thin spaghetti straps and an elongated skirt. In the words of her followers, she looked “straight out of a Renaissance painting” as she laid surrounded by an idyllic floral arrangement. The picturesque vibes continued in Coughlan’s promotional video. She filmed the 30-second clip wearing the same Long Slip Dress in a new limited-edition lime green shade. For the third and final close-up, Porodina captured Coughlan in the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress in Heather Grey. The best part about her latest campaign? Every style Coughlan wore is surprisingly still available to shop.

Courtesy of SKIMS

According to Coughlan, this collaboration was a longtime coming. “I’ve been a fan of SKIMS since the beginning. It’s been my on set lounging outfit since day one,” Coughlan shared in a statement. “I love that it’s a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing. The Soft Lounge styles are incredibly flattering, comfortable, and so soft, and so beautiful.” Kardashian is equally excited about Coughlan’s debut SKIMS photoshoot, sharing, “Everyone knows I’ve been a huge fan of Nicola and Bridgerton since the beginning, so for her to star in our Soft Lounge campaign is a full circle moment!” Coughlan is the latest celebrity to take the SKIMS stage, following Sabrina Carpenter, Jhené Aiko, Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, and more. All this to say? Starring in a SKIMS campaign is turning out to be a right of passage for the It-girl set.

Courtesy of SKIMS

If you can believe it, Coughlan’s exact styles are still available online, so be sure to get your hands on those while you still can. Shop the curated edit below to add the Coughlan-approved pieces to your everyday wardrobe.