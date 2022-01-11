This Forgotten ‘00s Nail Trend Is About To Make A Big Comeback

Of all the vintage beauty trends that made comebacks in the past few years, it’s truly wonderful to witness the return of French manicures. After cresting in popularity around the early ‘00s — after decades of dominance — French tips were relegated to Jennifer Coolidge characters and faded salon posters until its glorious revival in the 2020s. We’re actually living in a new Golden Age of French manicures — and any celebrity manicurist’s grid is proof enough. With endless variations on the classic style, there’s a version of the French manicure aligned with every imaginable aesthetic. The Micro French Manicure, Tia Mowry’s latest look by celebrity artist Kim Truong, is made for minimalists — and its simple, chic style lends well to at-home recreation, too.

Truong, also known by her handle @kimkimnails on Instagram, is one of the world’s most in-demand nail artists, and her client list — stars like Kerry Washington, Dua Lipa, and Kourtney Kardashian — reads like a who’s-who directory of Hollywood. Truong’s shown off more than a few innovative celebrity French manicures over the years, but Mowry’s glossy pink nail beds and a very fine stripe of white at the tips, might just trigger a wave of Micro French Manicures nationwide.

The stylish star notably uses her natural nails for manicures (and she’s had some excellent ones this year alone, rivaled only by her glamorous makeup), forgoing a tip or extension for an even more relaxed look. Following the shape of Mowry’s own gently squared-off nails, Truong’s Instagram reveals she used two gel polish shades for the manicure base color and bright white tips.

More subtle variations on the French manicure are starting to pick up speed, with many celebrities like Margot Robbie, Lily Aldridge, and Selena Gomez all recently opting for a milkier, less-contrasting version often called the American manicure.

The Micro French Manicure, though, is about as minimalist as nail polish gets all together. Go classic with the traditional pink-and-white colorway, or splash out on something fun — a bright color, when painted on in such a thin line, instantly becomes appropriate for nearly all occasions.

To get the sleek sophistication of Mowry’s manicure, shop the exact shades Truong used below. While the official position of twin has been filled, you can still be twinning with the chicest matching manicures around.

