With the holidays come an influx of fashion and beauty content from the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and this year was no exception. From Kendall's dramatic-yet-fabulous Carolina Herrera gown and equally fierce eyeliner to Khloé's sparkly silver Celia Kritharioti number and sleek lob, the family undeniably served up some majorly aspirational looks. But one standout moment you may have missed is Kourtney Kardashian's red French tips, which were undoubtedly the perfect design for the holidays, but that's not to say you can't debut it during the winter, too. In fact, you should.

The festive manicure was brought to life by the Poosh founder's Los Angeles-based nail artist Kim Truong, who's seemingly become her go-to. (Recent designs of hers also include this edgy vampy red shade and these sparkly silver tips). The pro shared a video of Kardashian's almond-shaped nails to Instagram, giving her 167,000 followers an up-close look at the design, which comprised a nude base layer of sheer pink polish and thin, red tips with a hint of a metallic finish. In the accompanying caption, Truong wrote, "Christmas manicure on @kourtneykardash," tagging The GelBottle Inc. shades she used to get the look: Marshmallow, Candy and Red Chrome, if you’re interested.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian embraced a red French-tipped manicure design. In May, she took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of what she dubbed her “Disney nails,” featuring a milky pastel pink base and thin, cranberry-red tips. While this ultra-chic design by Lisa Kon might be more suited to the spring-summer months, Truong’s slightly-metallic version evokes more of a festive, wintery aesthetic.

No matter which of the two designs catch your eye, it’s safe to say that you can’t go wrong with either because colorful French tips of all kinds are about to be one of the hottest nail trends of 2022.

“Nail art fans aren’t into natural, we’re into supernatural,” nail artist Miss Pop told TZR in an interview about the trend. “We want style, we want design, we want fabulous, and above all we want something unique that shows off our personality.”

While this writer can't exactly speak for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, it surely seems as though she seconds Miss Pop's sentiment. After all, her obsession-worthy nails speak for themselves.