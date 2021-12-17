I Can’t Stop Dreaming About The Coffee French Manicure Trend

No nail design had a year quite like the French manicure (although its younger cousin, the American manicure is definitely hot on its tail). A classic white and nude design is a timeless option without a doubt, but there’s reason to believe that 2022 will see the reign of colorful French tip nails through winter and all the way until the following fall. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé all adore a brightly colored tip in any color of the rainbow, and it’s easy enough to DIY (depending on how much caffeine you’ve had that day) that you can experiment with different shades and combinations at either the salon or from the comfort of your kitchen table.

As a child of the ‘90s, I have fond memories of a razor sharp, square tip French mani — maybe the peachy base had a slight opalescent finish, but otherwise, my nail tech applied the design with assembly line precision appointment after appointment. Now, the rules have gone out the window as artists play with not only color, but line work, negative space, and color combinations as well.

“Nail art fans aren’t into natural, we’re into supernatural,” says nail artist Miss Pop. “We want style, we want design, we want fabulous, and above all we want something unique that shows off our personality. So, I am not going to do my nails thinking, ‘What did my mom’s nails look like back in the day?’ Don’t get me wrong, I still think there is a strong market for a French, but it’s not pink and whites [that] I learned in beauty school.”

She cites ombrés, rainbows, and mix and match skittle nails with a personalized color palette as the latest and greatest evolution of the classic French mani, adding that, “I have been seeing a LOT of coffee nails, as I like to call them, where women will use five shades of neutral browns to go from a pale, extra creamy café latte color all the way to a black Americano across her hand.”

Nail artist Canishiea Robison also enjoys mixing unexpected colors to update the French manicure. “I love neon and neutrals when it comes to a fresh mani with a soft pink base color,” she says. “These colors are so eye-catching.”

Both artists predict that the negative space French manicure will only grow in popularity next year, which is an ideal design for both mani minimalists and nail art fans alike — even better if you play with trending colors like pea green, lemony yellow, or rich ruby red.

So whether you’re a bonafide at-home mani expert or love nothing more than escaping to the salon for a bit of nails R&R, there’s no better time to explore the colorful French tip nails trend — soon to be 202’s reigning manicure of choice.

