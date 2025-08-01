A lot of people — celebrities included — tend to play it safe with their nails, often opting for nude shades or classic French tips that simply blend in rather than stand out. But that isn’t the case with Lisa from BLACKPINK. While the K-pop group is currently on their world tour, Lisa has been making a statement with her bold, striking nail designs.

For one look, she sported an eye-catching gold jewel set created by celebrity nail artist Juan Alvear, using Aprés Nail’s Gel-X Sculpted Square Medium Tips. Painted in a metallic gold polish, the nails are long, sculptural, and sharply tapered into a dramatic shape. Each one is topped with oversized 3D gems that not only extend the length but also amplify the sculptural, jewelry-like effect. The result? An opulent manicure that demands attention.

Her second look, inspired by BLACKPINK itself, features a softer yet equally attention-grabbing design. Alvear used Aprés Nail’s Gel-X Natural Almond Medium Tips to create a set that’s equal parts elegant and edgy. The medium-length, almond-shaped nails feature a sheer, shimmering pink base that adds a soft glow to the design. At the center of each nail sits a 3D pearl-like accent, framed by tiny silver studs. Black French tips are outlined in a graphic swoop, adding contrast and definition while tying the whole look together.

The “clean girl” manicure might still be trending, but Lisa’s nails show that you don’t always have to play it safe. Here’s hoping that the pop star will give us more bold, playful, and over-the-top nail looks as the tour continues.