Dua Lipa & Her Boyfriend Got The Coolest Coordinating Manicures For Vacation

It’s often said that the couple who plays together, stays together. Now the therapists and relationship experts who tout the famous quote probably mean something very literal like remembering to laugh, spend time together, and be silly with your significant other. But Dua Lipa and her super-stylish boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, have their own version of fun couple bonding, and it just so happens to be equal parts sweet and deeply cool. On a trip to her native Albania, Dua Lipa’s boyfriend’s coordinated manicure, colorful and pastel-toned, was a summery foil to her own metallic emerald green French tips. Together, their individual manicures represent two of summer’s biggest nail trends: multicolored nails and twists on classic French manicures.

Hadid’s (yes, he’s Bella and Gigi Hadid’s little brother) polish choices lean towards summertime sorbet colors, going for a different shade of warm pastel on every nail. From the series of photos posted to Lipa’s Instagram, we can make out some peach, lavender, baby blue, spring green, and lemon yellow shades, all extremely popular picks for the season on their own and when used all together. Meanwhile, Lipa hit the fast-forward button right into fall with her own super shiny metallic French tips in a bright snake-green color.

She’s been spotted in very different versions of the same style all year, but this is one of the only times she’s abandoned warm weather colors for something a bit darker. But she’s not the only Lipa lady getting on the autumn nail trends early. Lipa’s parents joined them on the vacation, and her mom is sporting a high-gloss set of oxblood red nails cool enough to make anyone wish for October’s arrival.

For those looking to try out a couple’s manicure, there really aren’t any hard and fast rules (not that there are any rules in beauty, anyway) but many prefer to go for a coordinated look rather than full-on matching. Use it as the perfect opportunity to express both of your individual styles and moods. It’s also an ideal chance to spend some extra quality time together. Paint each other’s nails at home or head to the salon, but it’ll be a sweet moment of fun and joint creativity regardless. Plus, sweetheart manicures make for one seriously adorable Instagram shot — just ask Lipa and Hadid.

