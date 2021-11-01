This Is The *Perfect* Minimalist Beauty Gift For The Friend Who Rarely Wears Makeup

While you know the adventurous beauty maximalists in your life will be over the moon with a bright red lipstick or a glittery blue shadow, gift shopping for those who don’t wear a lot of makeup can feel a bit daunting. Of course, you want to pick something that’s actually good (read: no cakey-looking foundations or irritating liquid eyeshadows), while also making sure it’s not too over-the-top for their everyday routine. Fortunately, there happens to be plenty of minimalist beauty gifts for the no-makeup makeup lover on your list.

For starters, if they aren’t one to apply much eye makeup, pick a product that will focus on another area, like their brows. From micro-fine eyebrow pencils to tinted waxes, there are new formulas cropping up that make it easy to achieve Lily Collins-inspired full arches. Or, if they can’t stand the look of a heavy foundation, go with a lightweight skin tint (see: Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation). And if they really don’t wear any makeup at all, help them simplify their skin care routine by gifting them with a multi-tasking product, such as Tatcha’s buzzy new Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment.

Ahead, take a look at 20 beauty products that your minimalist friend will reach for over and over again. Everything on the list will be the perfect addition to their everyday beauty regimen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.