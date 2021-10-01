When it comes to classic, sleek style with a hint of boldness, few do it better than Tia Mowry. The former Sister, Sister star has been known to play with a mix of softness and structure, both in her fashion and beauty looks. At last night’s Power of Women dinner, the actor donned the only makeup that truly could keep up with her black leather jumpsuit, oversized hoop earrings, and dramatic braid: an intense smokey eye.

Mowry shared the look to her Instagram along with the caption: “Thanks @variety for having me in a room with strong and powerful women! First event in two years and it was worth the wait.” The event, hosted by Variety Magazine, honors female trailblazers, philanthropists, poets, and other notable women, and included guests like Katy Perry, Lorde, and Amanda Gorman. Last year, the summit occurred virtually, returning to in-person in 2021. Tia Mowry’s smokey eye certainly made up for lost time, with a bold and blueish black eyeshadow look that covered her entire eyelid along with larger-than-life false lashes. The rest of her makeup was kept pretty natural (including a soft contour and subtle pink lip) because obviously, the smokey eye was the star of the show.

The look was presumably done courtesy of Mowry’s makeup artist, Anton Khachaturian, who often plays with colorful eye looks on the star. Just a few days ago, he shared a deep purple smokey eye he did for her, and earlier this month, he created a magenta eye with intense liner.