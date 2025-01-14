Ever since Kate Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March 2023, her solo appearances have understandably been slim to none. She’s usually joined by her husband, Prince William, and occasionally, the couple’s three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. However, now that she’s officially cancer-free, the Princess of Wales is back to her individual duties. Her first solo stop? The Royal Marsden Hospital — where Middleton underwent cancer treatment in 2024. On Jan. 14, Middleton visited the hospital in a plaid coat and a burgundy matching set, as she conversed with doctors, nurses, and patients alike.

Around lunch time in London, Middleton surprised royal watchers with her first independent engagement in over a year. Even though her husband was not present, the Princess’ attendance solidified her new patron position on The Royal Marsdon NHS foundation Trust. Outside the hospital’s Chelsea site, where Middleton privately received treatment last year, she was snapped by the paparazzi in numerous winter wardrobe staples, starting with a double-breasted long coat from Blazé Milano. Underneath her custom brown plaid topper peeked a burgundy turtleneck, which looked luxe tucked into the complementary A-line maxi skirt. This enviable ensemble marked the continuation of her burgundy streak this season. She recently styled the rich shade at the Qatari state welcome Ceremony on Dec. 3, in Southport on Oct. 10, and again in Windsor Castle on Oct. 2.

And now, a moment for her accessories, which also felt stylishly seasonal. First, the Princess wore brown pointy pumps from Russell & Bromley — one of her go-to London-based labels since the 2010s. Then, she carried a top-handle bag with silver hardware, which coordinated to her red numbers perfectly. On the jewelry front, fans immediately noticed her sapphire and diamond sparkler was missing. Instead of her engagement ring (that famously once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana), Middleton wore two stacked wedding bands: one from London-based jeweler, Watrski, and another from Cartier.

According to Vanity Fair, a Royal Family spokesman said, “the Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.” Once she arrived, she also engaged in private conversations with various patients. Vanity Fair added that the “Princess was overheard commenting that it was nice to come in the front entrance ‘having made so many quiet private visits.”’

So, now that Middleton is back to work, keep an eye out for more divine daytime attire from the Princess in the coming weeks.