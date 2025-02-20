Bella Hadid has always had an eye for retro attire. Whether it’s a boho-chic coat straight out of the ‘70s, or Y2K-inspired flared jeans, the supermodel has pulled it off with ease. In the last few months, she’s jumped from one decade to the next, including vintage ‘70s Western-wear, classic 2000s mini dresses, and most recently, ‘90s-looking athleisure. On Feb. 19, Hadid channeled Princess Diana’s signature combo in biker shorts and chunky sneakers from Coach, which delivered endless style inspo for spring.

Even though she looked ready for the gym, the fashion muse was actually heading home after an all-day photoshoot in Los Angeles. Outside the Hollywood venue, Hadid was snapped by the paparazzi in an all-white outfit, starting with a scoop-neck tank top layered overtop a matching bralette. Then, the one-color theme continued with polka-dot biker shorts from celeb-favorite L.A.-based label, Miaou. The knee-length shorts gave off major Princess Di energy (IYKYK). While she loves a statement boot, this time she paused her country-cool streak with Coach’s Soho Sneaker. The lace-ups featured the brand’s trademark “C” monogram on each side. According to the website, the shoes were created with “regenerative leather, 100% recycled polyester lining, and 30% recycled rubber piping,” which aligns with Hadid’s focus on sustainable practices. To up the ‘90s-inspired ante, the Ôrəbella founder paired the sneakers with slouchy white socks. Her carry-all of the day was Saint Laurent’s Y Tote — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Finally, Hadid opted out of any jewelry, and instead accessorized with oval-shaped wire sunglasses.

(+) Diggzy / BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Back in the early ‘90s, Princess Diana rarely wore off-duty outfits. But, on the off chance she did, the royal frequently reached for bulky white sneakers and cycling shorts — just like Hadid. Similar to the 28-year-old, the princess chose minimal jewelry and striking sunglasses. She loved a tortoiseshell cat-eye silhouette. However, instead of the model-approved tank top, the icon almost always wore a cozy oversized crewneck on top.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

With the beginning of March fast approaching, spring weather will be here before you know it. So, make sure your closet is stocked with Princess Di’s favorite formula. Channel Hadid’s version by shopping the curated edit below.