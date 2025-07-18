It’s definitely an itsy-bitsy summer on the shorts and skirts front, but Kaia Gerber has gone one step further in her Free People skort. The supermodel has been spotted out and about in her new favorite navy-hued linen hybrid several times this summer — and shoppers have been keen to find out how they can get their hands on their own.

The sporty skort, which has been around for over 100 years but really took off as a fashion item in the minimalist ‘90s, is a love it or hate it silhouette. But leave it to Gerber, who often pays homage to her mom Cindy Crawford’s pared-back ‘90s supermodel style, to make it seem fresh again.

The 23-year-old trend setter has been wearing her $50 micro mini find on both coasts too. Last month, she wore the midnight mini to dinner at The Odeon in Tribeca. The Palm Royale star offset the daring hemline by pairing the skort with below-the-knee leather boots, a casual cropped black sweater, and a black baseball cap.

Not long after, she wore it again to a special screening of Sorry, Baby where she posed for pictures with the A24 film’s writer and director Eva Victor. This time around, Gerber channeled girl-next-door energy by teaming it with a barely-buttoned short-sleeved shirt, silver hoop earrings, and a patent leather east-west bag.

Backgrid

To follow Gerber’s playbook, the key is in keeping the rest of the outfit laidback and almost tom boy-ish. When teamed with colors like grey, black, and white, and tops that are a little androgynous (read: button ups, sweaters, and baggy tees) a navy skort makes for the ultimate off-duty piece that looks both cool and chill.

Getty Images

But if you’re a color lover to the core, you’re in luck, because Gerber’s breezy and lightweight Free People favorite comes in an impressive array of 16 different shades, from hibiscus and coral to sea green and kiwi.

If navy — or foolproof black — is still your bag, shop these picks below: