During every Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s tradition for the performer to surprise audiences with a celebrity cameo or two. In 2023, Rihanna had the ultimate reveal: her pregnant belly. Then, in 2024, Usher shocked fans with Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris — some of his most iconic collaborators. This rite of passage continued at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, when Kendrick Lamar took center stage. As the crowd sang along to Lamar’s Grammy-winning song, “Not Like Us,” the camera cut to Serena Williams in a blue tennis-inspired skirt set. And to no surprise, the icon’s unexpected appearance immediately broke the internet.

Inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the field transformed into Lamar’s stage, which resembled a gigantic PlayStation controller. Williams made her Halftime Show debut toward the end of the extraordinary 15-minute set as Lamar rapped “Not Like Us,” a.k.a. his viral diss track about Drake. For only four seconds, Williams delivered a stylish crip walk in an ensemble straight out of her tennis wardrobe. First, the WYN Beauty founder layered a white tank top underneath a cropped cobalt blue jacket. Then, she matched her bomber to a pleated mini skirt in the same vibrant hue. The monochrome theme continued onto her Nike high-tops.

In true Williams form, her Super Bowl set wasn’t complete without numerous jewels, starting with a diamond waist chain. Next, she accessorized with three diamond necklaces in various lengths. Williams’ oversized diamond hoop earrings looked luxe alongside her mismatched statement rings. Finally, a $175,000 watch from Audemars Piguet completed her look — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In case you’re a new Lamar fan, you should know Williams’ moment was full of deliberate Easter eggs. For starters, in “Not Like Us,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper wrote, “From Alondra down to Central — better not speak on Serena.” This lyric called out Drake’s 2013 song, “Worst Behavior,” and again in 2022’s “Middle of the Ocean,” which allegedly referenced the tennis legend and their rumored relationship in the mid-2000s. Now, why the C-walk, you ask? Well, it was a direct callout to the 2012 Olympics, when she was criticized for doing the dance. Thanks to her Super Bowl spotlight, she reclaimed the move in front of millions.

Now that you’ve had some time to debunk Williams’ cameo, why not give Lamar’s performance another watch? And while you’re at it, keep an eye out for more hidden meanings.