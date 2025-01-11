Judging solely by her extensive style evolution, you’d think Meghan Markle has been in the spotlight for decades. But, believe it or not, the multi-hyphenate has only been on the scene since 2011, when she secured a supporting role in the hit legal drama series, Suits. In record time, Markle matured from one to watch on the fashion front to a full-fledged style muse — all before her wardrobe took a drastically royal turn once she married Prince Harry in 2018. And now, with her newest era on the horizon (her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan hits Netflix on Jan. 15), it’s clear her signature aesthetic is still constantly evolving.

During her seven-season run on Suits, Markle fully embraced the A-list lifestyle — she attended award shows, fashion week presentations, and press tour events aplenty. The actor frequently channeled her paralegal’s on-screen attire in matching skirt sets and vibrant midi dresses. These daytime staples followed her to her next era as a key member of the Royal Family. Given the Commonwealth’s strict dress code, below-the-knee pencil skirts, timeless headpieces, British-inspired outerwear, and neutral shirt dresses became her go-tos, starting in 2018. Some of her favorite designers at this time were Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Erdem, and Brandon Maxwell (to name a few). “I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in,” Markle explained in her Netflix docuseries Meghan & Harry. “I'm not trying to stand out here. So, there's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in.”

Once Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals in Jan. 2020, the couple moved to Montecito, California. As the pair’s lifestyle changed, so did the Duchess of Sussex’s style. Instead of elevated business attire, Markle adopted a more laidback West Coast closet — think relaxed, beach-ready, but still effortlessly luxe. Her wardrobe is still full of neutrals, but features more easygoing silhouettes like jumpsuits, button-downs, sweater dresses, chic cardigans, and timeless trousers (to name a few essentials).

And over the last few months, Markle’s made her grand return to the red carpet scene. In Oct. 2024, she surprisingly attended the L.A. Children’s Hospital Gala in a red Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 dress, which she first wore at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala in November 2021. Most recently, on Dec. 9, 2024, Markle supported her friend, Tyler Perry at the Paley Center Honors. All eyes were on the Duchess in a strapless floor-length black gown, Stuart Weitzman pumps, and gold jewelry.

Keep scrolling for Markle’s entire style evolution, and stay tuned for more stylish sets once With Love, Meghan drops on Netflix.

Photo Exhibit, 2006

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At an art exhibit in East Hampton, Markle —then an aspiring actor — posed for a photo in a navy blue summer dress and peep-toe pumps.

Entertainment Industry Awards, 2011

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A few months after Suits made its television debut, Markle secured an invitation to the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards. She looked chic in a velvet peplum top and a matching pencil skirt.

GQ Men Of The Year Party, 2012

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle arrived at the GQ Men of the Year party wearing a boho-chic midi dress in a rusty orange hue.

Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Party, 2013

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This tie-dye-esque strapless maxi dress felt surprisingly maximalist for Markle at a pre-party for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Toronto Fashion Week, 2015

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, Markle rarely wears crop tops. But in 2015, she frequently paired them with a body-hugging midi skirt and a striking jacket.

The TODAY Show, 2016

Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

After a sit-down on The Today Show, Markle was snapped by the paparazzi in striped shorts and a matching blazer. She paired the summery set with pointy nude pumps and a black weekender.

Invictus Games, 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At her first Invictus Games (a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans founded by Prince Harry), Markle styled skinny jeans from Mother Denim, a timeless white button-down, and ballet flats from Natalie Flint. An oversized Everlane leather tote carried all her essentials for the day.

Engagement Announcement, 2017

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

The power couple announced their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The bride-to-be was all smiles in an emerald green P.a.r.o.s.h. wrap dress layered underneath a Line wrap coat. Her five carat engagement ring was, of course, on full display.

Christmas Day Church Service, 2017

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

The then-fiancés celebrated Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Markle looked especially polished in a camel-colored coat from Sentaler, alongside thigh-high Stuart Weitzman suede boots. She accessorized with a Philip Treacy structural beret, a Chloé top-handle bag, and Marks & Spencer leather gloves.

Edinburgh Castle Visit, 2018

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle’s outerwear assemblage is one of the most enviable in Hollywood. A fan favorite was this tartan wool coat from Burberry, overtop Veronica Beard black trousers and a Wolford turtleneck.

The Royal Wedding, 2018

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

Minutes after saying “I do,” Markle greeted the public in her gorgeous wedding gown: a custom off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown from creative director, Clare Waight Keller.

Prince Of Wales’ Birthday Celebration, 2018

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Just days after her glamorous nuptials, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday celebration in a nude long-sleeve dress from Goat, a Philip Treacy disc hat, and Tamara Mellon blush-colored pumps.

Polo Cup, 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Always on-board for a classic shirt dress, Markle arrived at the Sentebale Polo Cup in a navy blue midi from Carolina Herrera Resort 2019. Extra points for her J.Crew rattan clutch and oversized Tom Ford sunglasses.

Australia Trip, 2018

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On a visit to Bondi Beach, Markle delivered major summer outfit inspo in a striped maxi dress courtesy of Paris-based designer, Martin Grant. She upped the summer vibes with canvas wedges and gold jewelry.

Cirque du Soleil Performance, 2019

PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

At a Cirque du Soleil premiere, Markle (who was pregnant with her son, Archie), shimmered in a navy blue sequin gown from Roland Mouret, alongside Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals.

Commonwealth Day Service, 2019

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment

Dressed in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham, the Duchess stole the show on Commonwealth Day. She chose a white printed cape dress, a complementary coat, satin emerald green pumps, and a matching clutch, all from the Spice Girl-turned-designer.

South Africa Trip, 2019

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During a royal tour of South Africa, Markle brightened the streets of Cape Town wearing a vivid blue shirt dress from Veronica Beard — one of her go-to designers.

Commonwealth Day, 2020

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Marking the couple’s last official engagement before leaving the royal family, the Duke and Duchess celebrated Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. Markle, for one, broke up her neutral streak in an emerald green cape dress from Emilia Wickstead, a complementary Gabriela Hearst bag, and a tulle William Chambers hat.

Out In NYC, 2021

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In the midst of a rare trip to New York, Markle was spotted in an all-burgundy monochrome moment from Loro Piana. Apart from her Manolo Blahnik pointy pumps, the Suits alum wore only Loro Piana pieces, starting with an oversized coat, wide-leg trousers, and a matching crewneck.

Invictus Games, 2022

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 Invictus Games, Markle gave off major quiet luxury vibes in cuffed skinny jeans, a cropped tweed Celine jacket, and Chanel ballet flats.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award Gala, 2022

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Markle was a picture of elegance in an off-the-shoulder little white dress at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

Invictus Games Düsseldorf, 2023

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

As soon as Markle arrived at the Invictus Games in this white J.Crew cardigan, the black-lined button-down instantly sold-out online. She styled it with a black tank top, ivory Staud shorts, cap-toe Chanel slingback flats, and a Givenchy belt.

Variety Power Of Women Event, 2023

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Alongside A-listers like Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Lily Gladstone, the Duchess of Sussex walked the black carpet in a custom one-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress.

Invictus Games Vancouver, 2024

Given she lives in California, Markle doesn’t often style winter attire. But in Feb. 2024, fans got a taste of her cold-weather wardrobe in a Bleusalt turtleneck, a Sentaler wrap shawl, Co Co leather knee-high boots, and Max Mara leather gloves.

Nigeria Trip, 2024

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images Entertainment

Surrounded by a sea of color, Markle stood out in a stark white suit set from Altuzarra. She added a touch of shine to her final ‘fit via gold jewelry, including a collar necklace from Aurate, the Cartier Love bracelet, and an Ariel Gordon tennis bracelet.

Colombia Trip, 2024

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

One of the highlights of the summer was Prince Harry and Markle’s trip to Colombia. She delivered numerous colorful looks, including this patterned burgundy dress from Colombian designer, Johanna Ortiz.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala, 2024

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Three years after she first wore this halter-neck red dress from Carolina Herrera, she ditched the detachable train attached at the waist and wore it again — this time at the Children’s Hospital L.A. Gala. Contrary to the first time she wore the LRD, she dressed it down with Aquazzura sandals and barely any jewelry.