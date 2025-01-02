While Times Square is always a New Year’s Eve hotspot, this year, few celebrities actually watched the ball drop in person. Victoria Beckham rang in 2025 at her London home; Anya Taylor-Joy enjoyed beachside fireworks with her husband, Malcolm McRae; Kourtney Kardashian brought her family to Disneyland; and Cardi B performed her chart-topping hits in Miami. Then there was Meghan Markle, who celebrated the new year by breaking the internet. Bright and early on Jan. 1, Markle returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020. To no surprise, her account (@meghan) went viral within minutes.

Even though the Duchess of Sussex acquired the @meghan handle back in June 2022, Markle waited to share her first post until 2025. Within 24 hours, the account garnered over 800,000 followers. In the black-and-white video, Markle frolicked on a beach near her Montecito home. Fans believe the 30-second clip was captured by her husband, Prince Harry. Just feet away from the Pacific Ocean, Markle carved out “2025” in the sand, with impeccable handwriting, no less. In true Markle form, she styled an all-white matching set, which featured an elongated linen button-down. From there, she tapped into the skinny jean resurgence with complementary calf-length jeans. The fashion muse opted out of any shoes and completed her OOTD with minimal accessories, including her signature Cartier Love Bracelet in 18 karat gold.

Markle said goodbye to her personal Instagram in 2017 — toward the end of her seven-season run on Suits. She ran the corresponding IG page for her popular blog, The Tig, which gave followers an intimate look at her personal life. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Markle wrote at the time. Following her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, her royal duties were chronicled by @sussexroyal, a joint IG account run by Buckingham Palace officials. The verified account went silent in March 2020 — two months after the couple stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

Markle’s social media homecoming certainly surprised many, however, her longtime fans knew this was coming. In a 2022 interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex shared, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.” Markle’s return came at a perfect time, given her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard is rumored to launch its first collection in the coming months.

