With the Olympics right around the corner (mark your calendar for July 26), all eyes are on the sports world right now. So, what better time to throw the biggest party of the year for athletes? On July 11, the most notable Olympians, athletes, and A-list sports fans arrived at the 2024 ESPY Awards in L.A. to celebrate the best games, players, and moments from the past year. If you streamed the ESPYS live on Thursday evening, you know the Dolby Theatre was jam-packed with recognizable faces — Meghan Markle, Serena and Venus Williams, and Halle Bailey, just to name a few. But before they took their seats, the celebrity set posed on the red carpet in an assortment of glamorous designer gowns.

When the ESPYs announced Serena Williams as the evening’s host, fans knew it would be a night to remember. And they certainly weren’t wrong. Williams’ longtime friend, Markle came out to support the tennis legend and her husband, Prince Harry who received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The Duchess of Sussex was, as per usual, a vision in a white gown from Staud Spring/Summer 2024. The host also looked stunning in her first look of the evening: a custom rhinestone-embellished gown from Armani Privé. Then there was Venus, who opted for a shorter tuxedo mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

And that’s certainly not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards, and stay tuned to TZR for more sports-related content once the Olympics roll around.

Meghan Markle & Serena Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

For her first public appearance since her trip to Nigeria two months ago, Markle stayed true to her quiet luxury form. Side-by-side with Williams, the multi-hyphenate shined in a white halter-neck gown which originally debuted on the Staud Spring/Summer 2024 runway back in September. (While the white version of this Julius style is not available, the red is still up for grabs on the brand’s site.)

Perhaps Williams was inspired by Markle’s OOTN as she also styled a halter-neck silhouette. She chose a fish-scale-embellished floor-grazing dress from Ferragamo adorned with feather trim at the hem.

Serena Williams

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

For her grand pre-show entrance, the host of the evening went full Old Hollywood glamour in a custom Armani Privé gown. The bodice featured a rhinestone peek-a-boo bra which matched the strip of sparkle toward the end of her train.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

Following a busy night of hosting, Williams slipped into something a bit more comfortable for the after-party — a pastel green mini dress and chunky white sneakers from Nike.

Venus Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Just like her sister, Williams delivered an applause-worthy look at the 2024 ESPYs. Underneath a velvet blazer mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana, she wore a striking black corset.

Halle Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Little Mermaid star was one of the first to arrive at the 2024 ESPYs in a LBD from Raina Vanessa Fall/Winter 2024. The floral metallic gold cups perfectly aligned with her oversized statement earrings.

Quinta Brunson

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star is on a sartorial roll this year, and she certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon. For the 32nd annual ESPY Awards, Brunson tapped into the sheer trend with an embroidered halter-neck gown from Colombian-born designer, Silvia Tcherassi.

Ciara

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The audience was blessed with a mid-show performance from Ciara — a frequent celeb on the ESPYs star-studded guest list. Even though she skipped the red carpet, she took the stage in a corseted all-leather look complete with chunky lace-up boots.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

After she performed some of her greatest hits, Ciara met up with Williams at the after-party at celeb hotspot, Delilah. The “Level Up” singer looked cozy yet cool in an oversized white button-down shirt dress.

Daisy Ridley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Before presenting the 2024 ESPY for “Best Team,” the Star Wars actor stopped for a photo op in a gorgeous cobalt blue gown sourced from Elie Saab.

Lindsey Vonn

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Olympic alpine skier turned heads in a satin yellow gown with a daring thigh-high slit and various cutouts throughout the bodice.

Livvy Dunne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The former American artistic gymnast showcased the voluminous maxi skirt of her Sherri Hill metallic bronze gown.

Allyson Felix

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The now-retired track and field athlete wore a foolproof summer combo at the 2024 ESPYs: a little white dress and strappy sandals. Her enviable LWD featured 3D appliqué flowers around the entire mini dress.

Kysre Gondrezick

Scott Kirkland/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Gondrezick, a former player for the WNBA Chicago Sky made headlines in a see-through all-black gown with lacy cutouts and a velvet train that flowed behind her as she walked.