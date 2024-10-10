If you keep tabs on the celebrity circuit, you know that TIME Magazine hosts some of the industry’s most star-studded soirées. In the spring, there’s the annual Time100 Most Influential People Gala, which gathers the year’s leading actors, singers, artists, athletes, and humanitarians for one exclusive evening of high fashion, music, and celebration. Then, in the fall, the magazine similarly celebrates young leaders in numerous industries, including entertainment, sports, health, and more. On October 9, the storied magazine threw the 2024 Time100 Next Gala for the fifth consecutive year, complete with a top-tier red carpet rotation, followed by a performance from Time100 Next cover star, Sabrina Carpenter.

On a rare break from her sold-out Short n’ Sweet tour, Carpenter was one of the first A-listers to arrive at Chelsea Piers in New York. Before performing acoustic versions of “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” inside the gala, the fashion muse delivered a notable step-and-repeat in a metallic chainmail gown courtesy of Versace. Once she took the stage, Carpenter swapped her silver look for a black babydoll dress that mimicked her on-stage attire during the Short n’ Sweet tour. Minus Carpenter’s custom Versace, the red carpet spotlighted multiple Spring/Summer 2025 pieces, starting with Kaia Gerber’s fringy Ferragamo dress, which debuted only three weeks ago. Then there was new Emmy winner, Anna Sawai, who got her hands on a fresh-off-the-runway Tory Burch co-ord — proving she’s one to watch on the fashion front.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the 2024 Time100 Next Gala, and stay tuned to TZR for Time’s next fashion-forward fête.

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on the guest of honor in a chainmail gown from Versace adorned with a hip-high slit, a sweetheart neckline, and a timeless neck scarf. The enviable ensemble appears to be inspired by the atelier’s Fall/Winter 1998 collection, down to the peep-toe platform pumps.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Once she completed her red carpet walk, Carpenter slipped into something a bit more comfortable: a bow-embellished baby doll dress and sky-high platform heels.

Kaia Gerber

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Less than three weeks after it premiered at Milan Fashion Week, Gerber sourced Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 for a stringy little black dress. The draped fringe, sleek one-shoulder, and high-neck silhouette were especially striking.

Victoria Monét

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The Time100 honoree brought her sartorial A-game in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown from 2005. The Grammy winner let the dramatic cutout and elongated train grab all the worthy attention, and opted for minimal jewelry from Bulgari.

Nicola Coughlan

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The burgeoning fashion muse looked chic in a custom Dior gown with an off-the-shoulder bodice, a belted waist, and a voluminous floor-length skirt.

Ashley Park

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Emily In Paris star shimmered in a halter-neck sheath gown from Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2024, topped with various pearls, rhinestones, and sequins galore.

Reneé Rapp

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In a surprisingly sporty serve, Rapp posed for photographers in a menswear track jacket from Willy Chavarria Fall/Winter 2024 alongside a classic black maxi skirt and layered necklaces.

Kat Graham

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries alum turned heads in a corseted LBD decorated with theatrical tulle atop the bodice and ankle-length skirt.

Anna Sawai

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Sawai demonstrated her sartorial prowess in a black-and-white Tory Burch S/S ‘25 combo. Just like the original runway look, the Shōgun star chose a V-neck tank top with a structured white linen maxi skirt.