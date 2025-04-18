(Celebrity)
The Celebrities At Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 Coordinated In Polished Outerwear
Anne Hathaway and Naomi Watts wore timeless trenches.
And just like that, it’s been two months since New York Fashion Week. Fashion enthusiasts won’t see a new collection from Coach, Calvin Klein, Ulla Johnson, Carolina Herrera, and Christopher John Rogers (to name a few labels) until September, when the Spring/Summer 2026 circuit takes center stage. Even so, the fashion industry is never truly OOO. For instance, on April 17, Ralph Lauren surprised fans with his Fall/Winter 2025 show, after his heritage charm was noticeably absent from the February schedule. In true Ralph Lauren fashion, his celebrity clientele showed up and showed out — even though it wasn’t NYFW. Dressed in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, and more turned a random Thursday into an opulent occasion.
Just like any NYFW fête, the historic brand commandeered a luxe landmark in New York. This time, Tribeca’s Jack Shainman Gallery served as the venue, which aligned with the romantic, ‘70s-inspired designs on the runway. The A-list attendees also complemented the collection, starting with Hathaway in a spring-ready set from Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025. Her tan trench coat and matching distressed jeans originally debuted in the Hamptons last September. The Bulgari brand ambassador accessorized with endless Bulgari bling, including the $5,000 Serpenti Viper Earrings. Williams also donned a timeless trench — a gray wool version overtop a coordinating midi dress. Her carry-all of the day was the celebrity-approved Ralph Lauren RL 888 Box Bag in black. Just like Hathaway and Williams, Watts got the trench coat memo. The fashion muse went with a chestnut brown version, which looked chic alongside pleated khaki trousers. Underneath the elongated hems peeked platform sandals from — you guessed it — Ralph Lauren.
But wait — it was a Ralph Lauren show, so the elegant appearances didn’t stop there. Ahead, see which celebrities attended the designer’s latest presentation.
Anne Hathaway
The Devil Wears Prada alum stole the show in a matching tan set, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Spring 2025. She popped the collar of her trench and layered it overtop a white T-shirt, plus bedazzled jeans.
Michelle Williams
The Dying For Sex actor continued her recent style streak in a glam groutfit: a wool trench coat overtop a coordinating midi dress.
Naomi Watts
Watts’ wardrobe was mainly warm-toned, including her chestnut trench coat, khaki trousers, and her brown The Ralph Calfskin Tote.
Eiza González
The Ash star took cues from the menswear craze in a Spring/Summer 2025 look. On top, she paired a baby blue button-down with a navy blazer. Her cream trousers gave the final ‘fit a summery flair. With The Ralph Calfskin Tote under her arm, she looked ready for a private dinner cruise.
Sadie Sink
Fresh off the heels of her return to Broadway, Sink attended the Ralph Lauren bash in a monochromatic vest, blazer, and maxi skirt. The Stranger Things alum coordinated her pointy pumps to her Ralph Lauren RL 888 Bag.
Kacey Musgraves
Outside the timeless venue, the country singer tapped into her Western-inspired aesthetic in a fringed sueded jacket, a studded belt, ankle cowboy boots, and a Stetson hat, of course.
Ariana DeBose
Pre-show, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi in a menswear-coded pinstripe suit set, complete with a matching tie.
Sarah Catherine Hook
The White Lotus star was instantly recognizable in a Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2025 blazer dress, a beige suit tie, and The Ralph Calfskin Small Shoulder Bag.
Andra Day
Day sparkled on the front-row in a linen coat and pants combo, plus a semi-sheer shirt underneath.
Ryan Destiny
The Fire Inside star proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front in an emerald green leather look, which featured a fitted blazer and a button-down gown.