And just like that, it’s been two months since New York Fashion Week. Fashion enthusiasts won’t see a new collection from Coach, Calvin Klein, Ulla Johnson, Carolina Herrera, and Christopher John Rogers (to name a few labels) until September, when the Spring/Summer 2026 circuit takes center stage. Even so, the fashion industry is never truly OOO. For instance, on April 17, Ralph Lauren surprised fans with his Fall/Winter 2025 show, after his heritage charm was noticeably absent from the February schedule. In true Ralph Lauren fashion, his celebrity clientele showed up and showed out — even though it wasn’t NYFW. Dressed in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, and more turned a random Thursday into an opulent occasion.

Just like any NYFW fête, the historic brand commandeered a luxe landmark in New York. This time, Tribeca’s Jack Shainman Gallery served as the venue, which aligned with the romantic, ‘70s-inspired designs on the runway. The A-list attendees also complemented the collection, starting with Hathaway in a spring-ready set from Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025. Her tan trench coat and matching distressed jeans originally debuted in the Hamptons last September. The Bulgari brand ambassador accessorized with endless Bulgari bling, including the $5,000 Serpenti Viper Earrings. Williams also donned a timeless trench — a gray wool version overtop a coordinating midi dress. Her carry-all of the day was the celebrity-approved Ralph Lauren RL 888 Box Bag in black. Just like Hathaway and Williams, Watts got the trench coat memo. The fashion muse went with a chestnut brown version, which looked chic alongside pleated khaki trousers. Underneath the elongated hems peeked platform sandals from — you guessed it — Ralph Lauren.

But wait — it was a Ralph Lauren show, so the elegant appearances didn’t stop there. Ahead, see which celebrities attended the designer’s latest presentation.

Anne Hathaway

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The Devil Wears Prada alum stole the show in a matching tan set, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Spring 2025. She popped the collar of her trench and layered it overtop a white T-shirt, plus bedazzled jeans.

Michelle Williams

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The Dying For Sex actor continued her recent style streak in a glam groutfit: a wool trench coat overtop a coordinating midi dress.

Naomi Watts

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Watts’ wardrobe was mainly warm-toned, including her chestnut trench coat, khaki trousers, and her brown The Ralph Calfskin Tote.

Eiza González

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

The Ash star took cues from the menswear craze in a Spring/Summer 2025 look. On top, she paired a baby blue button-down with a navy blazer. Her cream trousers gave the final ‘fit a summery flair. With The Ralph Calfskin Tote under her arm, she looked ready for a private dinner cruise.

Sadie Sink

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Fresh off the heels of her return to Broadway, Sink attended the Ralph Lauren bash in a monochromatic vest, blazer, and maxi skirt. The Stranger Things alum coordinated her pointy pumps to her Ralph Lauren RL 888 Bag.

Kacey Musgraves

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside the timeless venue, the country singer tapped into her Western-inspired aesthetic in a fringed sueded jacket, a studded belt, ankle cowboy boots, and a Stetson hat, of course.

Ariana DeBose

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Pre-show, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi in a menswear-coded pinstripe suit set, complete with a matching tie.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

The White Lotus star was instantly recognizable in a Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2025 blazer dress, a beige suit tie, and The Ralph Calfskin Small Shoulder Bag.

Andra Day

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Day sparkled on the front-row in a linen coat and pants combo, plus a semi-sheer shirt underneath.

Ryan Destiny

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The Fire Inside star proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front in an emerald green leather look, which featured a fitted blazer and a button-down gown.