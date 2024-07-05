Keeping warm in teeth-chattering temps is relatively simple. Layer your trusty puffer over a thermal top — et voilà, you’re ready to take on the day. On the flip side, when it’s sweltering hot outside, dressing can feel a bit more ... complicated. Because no, it’s not always feasible to step outside in a tiny crop top and cheeky miniskirt, particularly during the work week. This is where linen clothing comes into the picture. The breezy, airy fabric is essentially your secret weapon for staying cool amid the summer heat.

Take it from Favorite Daughter’s Creative Design Director Carla Calvelo: Linen is the best option when it comes to breathability. “It’s lightweight, making it the most comfortable fabric for hot and humid climates,” she tells TZR. And as the sunny season warrants much-anticipated travel plans, Danielle Mulham, POSSE’s founder and creative director, is noticing the brand’s linen items being styled from day to night. “The approach is effortless and versatile, with accessories playing a major role in elevating simple linen outfits,” she explains. During the day, this means throwing on sunglasses, sandals, and a woven basket bag. “For evening attire, they’re gravitating towards a subtle heel and statement earrings,” the expert adds.

In short, linen is a wardrobe MVP come summer. That being said, scroll ahead for five fun ways to wear the versatile material this season.

Mini Dress

Picture this: It’s peak summer (meaning, it’s hot outside), and you have a gazillion appointments around the city. So, what on earth do you wear? Well, a printed linen mini dress, like this Aje item is a sound choice. Since it’s bold on its own, the number doesn’t need much accessorizing — an of-the-moment cloth headband and chunky gold earrings will do.

Flowy Pants

If short shorts are outside your style comfort zone, turn your attention to slouchy, summer-approved trousers. POSSE’s wide-leg iteration here will look great with virtually any top hanging in your closet — think a square-neck tank (as seen above), long-sleeve button-down, and so on. Give the neutral outfit some personality with a trending pointy-toe flat and roomy carryall.

Sleeveless Vest

The sleeveless suiting vest trend continues to have a strong sartorial grip on the fashion pack, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. And it’s no wonder why: The elevated topper, especially in linen, is your best friend on 90-degree office days. If your work environment is on the casual side, opt for relaxed bottoms in the same material. Or, for some polish, finish with a high-waisted cotton trouser, like High Sport’s revered flared pair.

Pajama Bottoms

Asya Varetsa, the co-founder of Sleeper, loves to see how the community styles its wide assortment of linen looks. “For casual coffee dates, they’re opting for our linen sets with shorts or trousers, accessorized with statement jewelry and comfy sneakers,” she tells TZR. Take her advice and dress up your pajama bottoms (because, yes, that’s more than OK to do nowadays) for a casual mid-afternoon outing.

Hot Pants

If you’ve been contemplating dipping your toe into the hot pants trend, this month is the time to give ‘em a go. The skin-baring bottoms in a playful, summery print feel especially fitting for a beach day, paired with a crochet top (or bikini top) and lace-up sandals. Don’t forget to house all your daily essentials — SPF, lip balm, hand sanitizer, et al — in a straw tote.