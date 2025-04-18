While Ralph Lauren may have opted out of showing his Fall 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week this past February, no one doubted the iconic brand would have its moment when the time was right. Following an epic stable-adjacent show in the Hamptons last September, the designer chose an equally stunning venue for his latest April 17 presentation, which celebrates “the modern romantics.” Yes, Tribeca’s airy and beautifully lit Jack Shainman Gallery, which has championed emerging artists for the past 40 years, felt like the perfect setting to debut Ralph Lauren’s “fresh” take on fall, which was admittedly a departure from the earthy, bohemian, horse-girl look presented for spring.

Designed for the “self-assured” woman who is “unbound by rules” and makes “luxury intensely personal,” the new installment paints a very glamorous, vintage-inspired picture. To start, high-neck frilly white blouses, reminiscent of the swashbuckling pirate aesthetic sweeping the runways of late, were key through lines in the collection. The romantic silhouette was paired with equally ostentatious jeweled brooches and scarves, structured blazers, and skinny trousers tucked into riding boots. According to the official press release, the look aligned with the “beautiful tensions” at play, “of masculine-and-feminine and rugged-and-refined—the dichotomies enriched by artisanal craft that elevates both chic classics and statement pieces to heirloom level.”

Tried-and-true fall-forward textures were reimagined for the season ahead. Outerwear included dual-finished wide-collared jackets that morph from leather to suede, achieved by a “manual process that will make each product produced one-of-a-kind.” An all-leather boiler suit was cinched just so by a wide statement belt, making it read at one elevated and formal. Even a skin-tight leather bustier top felt elegant and refined when paired with a camel midi skirt and boots. Corded velvet brought the cool ‘70s vibes with a modern edge. “The fabric appears in an unconstructed suit with a softly pleated floor-grazing skirt and a mini shirtdress that offers a surprise alternative to the prevailing longer lengths,” read the show notes.

A healthy dose of ethereal glam came by of the floaty, floor-sweeping maxi dresses set against dark moody florals, lace, and sequins, often grounded with thick leather corset belts.

Ahead, see the highlights from the ultra-romantic show that will certainly have you counting the days until fall — even though it’s not quite summer yet.